MURRAY – An event many years in the making will occur next Friday when the Douglass Reunion Committee dedicates a historical marker commemorating the site of Douglass Graded and High School.

The Douglass school served Murray and Calloway County’s black population before local schools were integrated, and its graduates and their descendants gather in Murray the first weekend in August each year for the Douglass Reunion. The dedication for the historical marker will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at 226 North LP Miller St.