MURRAY – An event many years in the making will occur next Friday when the Douglass Reunion Committee dedicates a historical marker commemorating the site of Douglass Graded and High School.
The Douglass school served Murray and Calloway County’s black population before local schools were integrated, and its graduates and their descendants gather in Murray the first weekend in August each year for the Douglass Reunion. The dedication for the historical marker will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at 226 North LP Miller St.
Douglass Reunion Committee members Danny and Regina Hudspeth said discussions about establishing a historical marker for the school dates at least as far back as Oct. 22, 2005, when a marker was dedicated to remember the desegregation of Murray State College in 1955. Mary Ford Holland, a Trigg County resident, was the first black student to enroll in Murray State in the summer of 1955, and that fall, Murray State admitted four more, all of whom were graduates of Douglass High School. Those students were Geneva Arnold, Bobby Leonard Brandon, Arlene France Keys and Willie Earl Perry, according to the Kentucky Historical Society’s website.
“We actually started this several years ago and it kind of got dropped, and then of course, COVID hit and it got dropped even more,” Danny Hudspeth said. “We actually picked it back up in the middle of COVID and sent in the application to get some information on what it takes to apply and how to apply. We took that on ourselves, sent it in and then got approval. There were several individuals that sent in letters of support, and that helped out a lot. We happen to be one of the first groups that were able to get the marker paid for by the Kentucky Historical Society. That is part of their agenda now, that you don't have to pay for it yourself. The state has given money for a certain amount of those markers to be put up each year, so it doesn’t really matter how much money you have or don’t have because a good project is a good project and it will get recognized.”
“It kind of levels the playing field for everybody,” Regina Hudspeth added.
Regina said that besides giving former Douglass students and their families a place to go and remember the school’s legacy, having an official historical marker means anyone will be able to easily look up information about it on the Kentucky Historical Society’s website.
“With it being online, that will be a good resource with easy access for individuals, rather than having to drive to a physical site,” Regina said, adding that she is glad some of the older Douglass graduates will get to see the marker in their lifetime. “We're losing a lot of people that are actually still with us that remember Douglass. Of course, most of the people that had attended Douglass and graduated from Douglass, that number is real slim right now, so it's good for us to have something here for people (to see) once they hear about Douglass or if they know about Douglass or even if they just happen to be by the marker. They can say, ‘Hey, this really was something that existed, and here’s an indication that it did.’”
Calloway County Public Library Director Mignon Rutledge is leading an oral history project on the Douglass school, which will involve interviewing people who attended or worked there and people with ties to them. Her parents, Frank and Donna Jackson Reed, attended the school, as did many other family members, and she said she is grateful to finally see a marker to remember the school.
“(There will now be a) place to go to show your children and other family members, people in the community or people that visit and know something about Douglass or want to find out something about Douglass,” Rutledge said. “Being able to go to that spot where it was is something that is really important to me and to a lot of members of the community – just having that history.”
Rutledge’s family’s history with the school likely mirrors that of many others, both current residents and those who have moved away from the area.
“My father and mother both went to Douglass,” Rutledge said. “My grandparents, when they weren't working, were in the school, the first Douglass school that was in what we call ‘Pool Town’ (since it was known for having a pool hall) over by the popcorn factory in that area. My dad and my mom went to Douglass and my dad played football and basketball. (They talked about) what Douglass means and, for him, how great it was. He told stories about going to the games and playing the games and things like that, and just the camaraderie and the friendships that he built.”
Since most of the people who attend the reunion every year are too young to have attended Douglass themselves, and some did not even grow up in Murray, that makes the marker all the more important, Rutledge said.
“Their parents or grandparents lived here and went to Douglass, but they don't have any connection other than their family member being a part of that,” Rutledge said. “So being able to show them this and have that there for them to show their kids, I think it's a really good thing. It helps people to remember.”
Constance Alexander is acting as an advisor to Rutledge on the oral history project. She has worked on similar projects in the past, including when she interviewed former residents of Between the Rivers in the 1990s. That project became “Connecting People and Place,” a 13-part radio series that aired on Murray State University’s public radio station, WKMS.
“We applied for a grant from the Kentucky Historical Society to conduct oral history interviews with people from the Douglass community who have had some connection to the school,” Alexander said. “The grant is to Mignon, and I’m an advisor, but we also had support from other parts of the community, including the Jackson Purchase Historical Society, the Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society and Murray State Town & Gown. We’ve also had some personal contributions from people to support the oral history collection, and the Calloway County Friends of the Library made an in-kind donation of recording equipment. With the marker being dedicated, this is a good time for us to have renewed energy focused on conducting the oral histories.”
“These marker projects are a real labor of love, and it’s great that we’re putting up a marker to remember Douglass Graded and High School, which was a cornerstone of Murray’s community and, in particular, its African-American community, for decades,” said Jim Seaver, the Kentucky Historical Society’s community engagement coordinator. “My favorite part of the story about Douglass School is that the alumni for that school still get together just about every year. So even though the school itself is gone, (it has had such a large) impact on the local community members. This historical marker is meant to commemorate that and make sure that Murray remembers it for many years to come.”
