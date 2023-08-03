Douglass Reunion kicks off Friday
Beasley

MURRAY – The annual Douglass Reunion will be held this weekend and will kick off Friday afternoon with the unveiling of a new historical marker to commemorate the location where Douglass Graded and High School once stood.

The school catered to Calloway County’s black children before the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that eventually led to the integration of Murray’s public schools in the ’60s. Alumni and descendants will gather at 4 p.m. Friday at 226 North L.P. Miller St. to dedicate the marker, which has been furnished by the Kentucky Historical Society. The moment is a long time coming, after having been discussed for years by members of the Douglass Reunion Committee.