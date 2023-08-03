Douglass Reunion kicks off Friday

MURRAY – The annual Douglass Reunion will be held this weekend and will kick off Friday afternoon with the unveiling of a new historical marker to commemorate the location where Douglass Graded and High School once stood.
The school catered to Calloway County’s black children before the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that eventually led to the integration of Murray’s public schools in the ’60s. Alumni and descendants will gather at 4 p.m. Friday at 226 North L.P. Miller St. to dedicate the marker, which has been furnished by the Kentucky Historical Society. The moment is a long time coming, after having been discussed for years by members of the Douglass Reunion Committee.
“It is a full-circle moment that we are unveiling the marker for Douglass High School on the street named after its long-term principal, Leon P. Miller,” said committee member Regina Hudspeth.
One of the other big events of the weekend will be the Douglass Bulldog Banquet, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Murray State University’s Curris Center Ballroom. Although the Curris Center has been undergoing extensive renovations all summer, Hudspeth said the project is far enough along to host them. MSU Director of Facilities Management Jason Youngblood said the main entrances to the building are still closed to the general public until the beginning of the fall semester, but the third floor is now able to accommodate special events. Guests will need to enter through the first floor entrance and take the elevator to the third floor since the second floor is still sealed off.
This year’s keynote speaker for the Bulldog Banquet is Joyce Bramley Beasley. A proud native of Murray, Joyce was the seventh child born to the late James L. and Clara B. Jackson Bramley. She met and married her soulmate Jerome L. Beasley Sr. more than 40 years ago, and they proudly raised 11 nine boys and two girls. In addition, the couple now has 13 ½ precious grandchildren.
Joyce attended Douglass High School from the ages of 6-12 and transferred to Murray Middle School when the schools were mandated to integrate by 1967. She attended Murray High School and graduated in 1972. After high school, Joyce took a nurse’s aide training with her friends and worked at the local hospital and nursing home for one year.
Joyce received a bachelor of science degree in communication disorders from Murray State, and she later attended Western Kentucky University, where she earned a masters’ degree in communication disorders and more than 30 hours in guidance counseling and elementary principalship.
Joyce taught in Springfield for one year and then moved to Elizabethtown to continue her career. While in the public school system, she created a club called “Friends Interested in Establishing Necessary Diverse Sensitivities,” lovingly referred to as the Friends Club, which focused on pairing typically developing children with special needs children to help them enter and exit the bus, play with them during recess, read to them and develop other life skills.
Joyce retired from the public school system in 2010, and has worked for Communicare Incorporated, a mental health center that serves adults with mental challenges, to assist clients with communication disorders. Most recently, she received a license in educational kinesiology – called “brain gymnastics – which prompted her to open a business, Heartland Whole Brain Learning-Pediatric and Adult Therapy, LLC. She currently contracts with Kentucky Early Intervention System, known as First Steps, where children from newborns to 3 years old and their families receive speech therapy services through a coaching model.
Joyce is a member of the Kentucky Speech, Hearing and Language Association and the American Speech, Hearing and Language Association. She is a partner with the Special Olympics of Kentucky, which serves athletes with mental and physical disabilities.
Joyce served as Secretary of the Northern Hardin County for the Democratic Woman’s Club and served four years as the president of the Hardin County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
Previously a member of the Division of Childhood Early Childhood of the Council for Exceptional Children, she is a current board member of Project L.E.A.R.N., a day program for mentally challenged adults exiting high school. She serves on the Hardin County Schools’ Kindness and Respect for Everyone (K.A.R.E.) committee, which works to ensure the students learn to honor diversity in the school setting and in the community.
Joyce serves on the School Justice Partnership Committee designed to prevent disproportionate minority contact, dissolve the school-to-prison pipeline and provide services to children who are at risk for juvenile detention. She volunteers at an afterschool program with the Elizabethtown Independent School System teaching reading to children with reading difficulties.
Joyce and her husband are the spiritual leaders of Skyline Mission Church, Incorporated.
Most of all, Joyce said she enjoys spending quality time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
The full slate of reunion activities is listed below
• 4 p.m. – Unveiling of Douglass Marker, 226 North L.P. Miller Street (next to the school location)
• 6 p.m. – Meet and Greet, MSU Curris Center
• 7 p.m. – Memorial Service, Curris Center Theater, third floor
• 8:30-10:30p.m. – Bowling (including “glow bowling”), Corvette Lanes, 1415 Main St.
• 8:30-10:30p.m. – Bingo/Refreshments, Main Street Youth Center, 513 South Fourth St.
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Masonic Community Cookout, Playhouse in the Park Pavilion in Central Park; The cookout is sponsored by Ruling Star Lodge #51 and assisted by Virgin Chapter #55 OES, and food will be served until 1 p.m.
• 6:30-9 p.m. – Douglass Bulldog Banquet, Curris Center Ballroom, third floor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.