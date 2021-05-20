MURRAY — It appears the timing for Saturday’s opening of the 2021 version of the Community Financial Services Bank Downtown Farmers Market in Murray could not be better.
For one thing, it is happening as confirmed cases of COVID-19 have dropped to the lower single digits on a daily basis. That has allowed restrictions that have been in place for more than a year to be lifted, clearing the way for what organizers believe will be a big year.
“We’re pretty excited because it’s pretty much going to be back to normal for us,” said Murray Main Street Inc. Executive Director Deana Wright of the market that will begin its 23rd year Saturday morning on the southern end of the city’s court square. “I also hope a lot of our vendors are excited about coming back because, obviously, some of the things that we had to do last year, we’re not going to have to do this year.
“We’re not going to have to split (the venue) up to where everybody was walking one way. Obviously, with what (Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear) said last week about masks, they’re not required outside, so that’s great. We will still have hand sanitizer stations but we’re not doing the hand washing stations.
“I think some people who didn’t want to come last year (because of the pandemic) will be back this year, and I’ve heard a few people say that. They didn’t want to come last year because of COVID and they’re excited about this year. In fact, they want to be here for the first weekend.”
Wright said she is not sure how large of a crowd can be expected Saturday, but she believes that when the peak time for the market arrives in a few weeks, Maple and South Fifth streets should be packed.
And she said customers should have plenty of vendors from which to choose.
“Usually, for peak time, we have about 50. Last year, at peak time, we only dropped to 40 or 42, so that wasn’t bad,” Wright said. “I think this year will be like most years. We lose a couple we’ve had but we gain a couple of new ones too and that’s kind of the nice thing we have with this; it’s kind of a business incubator, if you will. They come and they go, but we still keep going.
“I do believe there were some who weren’t here last year that will be back this year and I do know of at least a couple who say they will be back because COVID is controlled. I was also kind of weird last year because some vendors who have been here a while didn’t do as well, while some vendors did better than they have ever done.”
She said produce vendors were the big winners last year.
“And that is because it was safer to come to the market than it was to be going inside a building, so they came to the market because it was outdoors and safer to get fresh produce,” she said. “Vendors, like crafts, didn’t do as well because those kinds of things weren’t at the forefront of everyone’s minds with COVID. I think they’ll bounce back this year. I think the mindset has changed and, now, people want to do their casual shopping and want to support those local crafters and vendors.”
Wright said some special activities will be part of the market schedule. Once again, the Krit Stubblefield Stuff the Truck for Need Line event is planned for sometime in July and yoga sessions at nearby Renaissance Park are being scheduled to coincide with days the market is operating.
Also returning is the market’s Kids Club, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“Kids can sign up — 5 to 12 years — for $20 and they will get up to $15 in what we call Market Money that they have to spend at the market. It kind of teaches them how to be independent and how to spend their money,” Wright said. “Parents can’t use it; this can only come from the child. This also allows them to learn how to interact with vendors.
“It’s really just to get them interested in the farmers market and to get their families to come down too and teach their children how to handle money in a safe environment.”
Wright said Kids Club has attracted as many as 50 children. She said it is too early to tell how many will participate this year, but she said, from the amount of phone calls she has received requesting applications, this year’s class will be large.
Sign-up for that program continues until the end of May. It starts on June 1.
The market itself is open from 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday through the end of October. For more information, call the Main Street office at 270-759-9474 or go online at www.MurrayFarmersMarket.com.
