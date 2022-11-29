Dozen Kentucky counties randomly chosen for election audit

Attorney General Daniel Cameron reaches into a barrel to select the 12 counties that would do a post-election audit.

 Kentucky Today/Tom Latek

FRANKFORT – (KT) Attorney General Daniel Cameron held a public random drawing on Monday to select the 12 Kentucky counties that will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit as required under state law.

“Today, ” Cameron said, “we are safeguarding the integrity of Kentucky’s elections. By doing so, we ensure that your vote matters and that your voice is heard. This is a responsibility that we take seriously.”