MURRAY – In spite of the fact that less than an inch of rain has fallen in downtown Murray in the past three weeks, Calloway County is no longer in a drought; that is according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Map released last Thursday. Some would advise taking that news with a grain of salt.
Among them is Murray’s Official Government Weather Observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah Office Justin Holland.
“We have officially gotten out of the drought according to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and the National Weather Service, but a lot of people around here, including myself, would kind of disagree because we have only had 0.6 inches, which is slightly more than one-half inch, of rain in the past 21 days,” he said Friday.
“That does concern people like me because it is misleading,” Holland later added, noting that the Fourth of July fireworks display was rescheduled for Labor Day weekend. “If the City of Murray sees that map and says, ‘Oh, we’re out of the drought. We can lift the burn ban now.’ Well, just go and take a look at how much the ground is still cracking and is still very, very dry.”
According to the map, portions of Ballard, Carlisle, Graves and McCracken remain in a D-2 (severe) drought, and the surrounding area, extending into Hickman County, is in a stage D-1 (moderate) drought. Holland believes those drought areas need to be pushed further east to include Calloway, given the county’s recent dry spell.
“Technically, officially, I guess we are out of the drought, according to the experts, but those experts don’t live here in Murray and Calloway County,” Holland said. “Those are experts in their field that live in Washington or Oklahoma or somewhere a long way off from here, and so, those maps could be off by a couple of counties.
“… We have been below average for precipitation since the beginning of June. We had a wet May, but as soon as the calendar went from May to June, we turned fairly dry. Then the month of July was very, very dry. … Technically, we are no longer even in a stage D-0 drought, which means abnormally dry; but it doesn’t take a smart person to look outside and tell that we are still very dry.”
Holland said he is not really sure why the most recent drought map showed Calloway County being under normal precipitation conditions, but he assumes it stemmed from the widespread rain around three weeks ago when the entire county received more than three inches of rain. At that time, the county was in “pretty good shape,” he noted; however, since then, rain has been scarce. Some portions of the county got some relief from pop-up showers last Thursday and Friday, but many areas saw nary a drop.
“What we had (Thursday) was a very big surprise; I was not expecting that,” Holland said. “That just goes to show you that, in the summertime around here, when it is hot, that a pop-up shower or storm can occur just about any time. … But that’s your typical pop-up, isolated shower. Most people will stay dry.”
Holland noted that many of the ponds, creeks and rivers in the area are still extremely low and added that a number of farmers he knows are returning to irrigating their crops as groundwater levels are becoming depleted again in the midst of the current dry spell.
Regardless of what the drought map says, Mark Paschall, a “retired” farmer in southwest Calloway, agrees that farmers need more rain. Between the drought and the heat waves, farmers have been dealt a tough hand this summer. Crops generally need an inch of rain a week, according to Paschall, and depending on how fast it falls, the ground can store it.
This year, depleted ground stores have forced farmers to rely heavily on their irrigators or will pay for it in their yields. Even with irrigation, the heat still took a hard toll on crops, and some will not recover. At this point, having enough moisture to support the soybeans planted in June, known as “wheat beans,” is going to be key for many farmers to recover some of their losses.
“(Holland’s) correct; it needs to keep raining,” Paschall said. “The corn? What it’s going to do – it’s done; there’s not much that more rain today, here on the 26th of August, is going to help it. The beans? It would help the wheat beans to keep on raining, and maybe the early beans, help them fill out a little more.”
Fortunately, Holland said there are chances for rain up through Tuesday. Coverage will likely be more scattered, which is a little more widespread than “isolated” coverage. “Still, scattered means scattered – some areas will get left out,” he added. “It would not surprise me if some areas of the county and western Kentucky miss out on the rainfall.”
“So, we are still needing a lot of rain in my opinion, and the drought map that came out (last) week, does not seem very accurate to me. If we don’t get much rain Sunday through Tuesday, you’ll probably see a change in that map come next Thursday. When the next map is put out, you’ll probably see us back in a drought, according to the experts.”
