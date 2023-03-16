MURRAY – A Murray woman who was charged along with three others in January after a drug trafficking investigation has had her charges dropped, according to court documents.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office announced early last month that it had arrested four individuals on drug-related charges. CCSO said the arrests were made Friday, Jan. 6, after deputies concluded an ongoing drug investigation. All four individuals arrested were lodged at the Calloway County Jail. Jessy Casey, 29, of Murray, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, greater than or equal to 2 grams) in the first degree, first offense; April Wilkins, 44, of Murray, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, greater than or equal to 2 grams) in the first degree, first offense; and Isiah Maffett, 22, of Louisville, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of controlled substance (cocaine) in the first degree, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and having no operator’s license.

