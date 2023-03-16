MURRAY – A Murray woman who was charged along with three others in January after a drug trafficking investigation has had her charges dropped, according to court documents.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office announced early last month that it had arrested four individuals on drug-related charges. CCSO said the arrests were made Friday, Jan. 6, after deputies concluded an ongoing drug investigation. All four individuals arrested were lodged at the Calloway County Jail. Jessy Casey, 29, of Murray, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, greater than or equal to 2 grams) in the first degree, first offense; April Wilkins, 44, of Murray, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, greater than or equal to 2 grams) in the first degree, first offense; and Isiah Maffett, 22, of Louisville, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of controlled substance (cocaine) in the first degree, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and having no operator’s license.
Alyssa Turpin, 36, of Murray, was initially charged at the time with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, greater than or equal to 2 grams) in the first degree, first offense. However, according to court documents, Calloway District Judge Randy Hutchens dismissed that charge with prejudice on March 8 after a motion from the Commonwealth. When a charge is dismissed with prejudice, the ruling is final and the prosecutor may not refile the charge.
“Her case was dismissed after consultation with the officer, and then based on the facts of the case, we felt that the dismissal was the best route going forward,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen. “She certainly had a much smaller, if any, level of involvement in that investigation and with those individuals, so dismissing it was the prudent route to go. It was a situation where I would characterize it as a ‘sting operation,’ where individuals were coming to a location under the pretense of buying drugs. She arrived with another individual, but upon further investigation, her role was significantly much more minor than the other individual and very well could have been just catching a ride with that individual. So that's why I felt that dismissing it was appropriate after consulting with the sheriff's office.”
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
