During Suicide Prevention Month, local veterans beg those with PTSD to get help

MURRAY – September is Suicide Prevention Month, and the veterans service officers at American Legion Post 73 are taking the opportunity to ask the public to watch out for veteran friends and family members and refer them if they need help.
A news release from Post 73 said that when emotional issues reach a crisis point, people should contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 and press 1. The call is confidential and the veteran or veterans in your life will be contacted by professional counselors. Post 73 veterans service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells are also available at 270-752-3333 and 270-293-2385, respectively, and will contact the Veterans Administration Crisis Line if you or your loved ones need assistance.
The news release said the U.S. is currently losing 18 veterans a day to suicide. Wells said she worried about how all the recent news coverage of the military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan might be affecting veterans of that war, as well as those who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in the 2000s, Desert Storm in 1991 and the Vietnam War in the ‘60s and ‘70s. The Afghanistan withdrawal has reminded many people of the last troops pulling out of Vietnam in 1975, so Wells said she was concerned about the emotional response Vietnam vets in particular might be feeling at the moment.
“My husband (Franklin, who is no longer living) was in Vietnam, and he had PTSD and he felt that they failed in Vietnam,” Wells said. “The soldiers didn’t fail; it was the politicians, but a lot of the soldiers don’t understand that. They have the feeling that ‘I have failed’ personally as a soldier, and that throws them into depression. And I don’t want to see these young guys go through the same thing that some of the Vietnam-era veterans have gone through and are still going through. It’s not right.”
Wells, who served 20 years in the U.S. Army, said the mindset of many who have served in the military is that admitting to themselves and others that they might have mental health problems makes them look weak. Thankfully, she said her husband did see a psychiatrist to treat his PTSD symptoms. She said she hoped any veteran suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts will seek help, either locally or from other agencies.
“I’m willing to talk to any of the young guys or girls that need assistance, and I will definitely be encouraging them to seek the assistance they need, whether it’s through private counseling or the VA or whatever,” she said.
Kennedy, who served with the Marine Corps in Vietnam, recently experienced the type of tragedy that can result when a veteran in pain doesn’t get the help they need. Just six weeks ago, Kennedy’s son-in-law, William Franklin Haney, took his own life. The Fishers, Indiana, resident was 47 years old and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
“He said he had demons in his mind that he couldn’t control,” Kennedy said. “Our entire family had tried to get him to go to counseling, but he was kind of proud and I got him to make appointments with the VA, but then he wouldn’t show up. He made three appointments about 90 days before he took his life. With this being Suicide Prevention Month, this was something I thought I should maybe (focus on) so that people could recognize some of the characteristics and traits that veterans exhibit (when they suffer from PTSD) and let them know that there’s a way to get help.
“It’s not complicated, and it is confidential. All they have to do is call Lois or me and we will take their information and we will contact the Veterans Crisis Line for them and get some help for the veteran.”
Like Wells, Kennedy said he is also concerned how the withdrawal from Afghanistan will affect the mental health of veterans of all ages. He said he vividly remembers how the final withdrawal from Vietnam made many of his fellow service members feel like they had failed in their mission.
“It’s taken years for Vietnam veterans to understand that wasn’t their fault and they did their job,” he said. “You did what you were supposed to do and you didn’t have any say-so in the way it ended. It’s the same thing now with these young Afghanistan veterans. I don’t want them to ship back and start medicating themselves with alcohol and drugs because they have a feeling of shame or a feeling of failure. They shouldn’t because it’s not their fault, and I just want them to know, and their family and friends to know, that there is help available for them.”
Haney was from Salem and met Kennedy’s daughter, Jennifer Haney, when they both attended Crittenden County High School. They were married for 31 years and had two children and three grandchildren. According to his obituary, he joined the Air Force in 1993 and later earned the rank of technical sergeant as an aviation electrician on F-15, C-5 and C-17 aircraft. He was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base Nevada, Mildenhall Air Base United Kingdom and Elmendorf Air Force Base Alaska. He was also deployed to South Korea and Thailand in support of operations in the Pacific and performed support operations in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
Jennifer said she is proud of her father for doing what he can to help people like her husband who are suffering. She said that since William’s death, she has tried to show people kindness every day, and if she or her father can convince even just one person to seek help, their efforts will be worth it.
“I would just like to say people should reach out and please try to spread a little kindness and watch your neighbor, watch the person eating next to you, your friends, your family,” Jennifer said. “Keep an eye out for signs of things that might be going on and might let you believe there’s a possibility they’re going to be (harming themselves).
“There were things he did that I didn’t realize until later. He was trying to give things away, for instance, and I knew this was a possibility and that he had depression, but you don’t in a million years think you’re not going to be able to fix it and that he’s going to go through with it. (It could make a difference) if people could just take a moment and stop and think if they know somebody who could be suffering or going through something and take that extra step.”
Kennedy warned to look out for the following “red flags” that could indicate a veteran might be considering suicide.
• Appearing sad or depressed most of the time
• Hopelessness and a feeling like there is no way out
• Anxiety, agitation, sleeplessness or mood swings
• Feelings of excessive guilt, shame or sense of failure
• Losing interest in hobbies, work or school
• Increasing alcohol or drug misuse
• Neglecting personal welfare; a deteriorating physical appearance
• Withdrawing from family and friends
• Sowing violent behavior like punching a hole in the wall or getting into fights
• Giving away prized possessions
• Getting affairs in order, tying up loose ends, or writing a will.
