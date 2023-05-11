MURRAY – Early voting for Kentucky’s May 16 primary election starts today at the Miller Courthouse Annex and will continue through Saturday.
The annex is the former home of the Murray Post Office and is located at 201 South Fourth St, which is on the southwest corner of Fourth and Maple streets downtown.
“I want to remind everyone that it’s a closed primary, so we only have a Republican and a Democratic ballot to offer,” said County Clerk Antonia Faulkner. “We have sample ballots up here in the Clerk’s Office, or they can go online and see those candidates. The annex is where the early voting is, but that is only for early voting. It will not be one of the voting centers on election day.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, some significant changes were made to voting procedures in Kentucky for the 2020 primary and general election. Some of those changes were made permanent by the General Assembly the following year, including early voting and giving county boards of election the ability to open a limited number of voting centers, depending on the needs of each county, rather than having a separate polling place in each individual precinct. Calloway County has 27 precincts, but it will only open seven voting centers next Tuesday. In case people still show up at their old precinct, volunteers have placed signs on the doors of all those buildings directing them to the voting centers.
The last day to register and be eligible to vote in the primary was April 17, and excused, in-person absentee voting had its last day in the Clerk’s Office on Wednesday. Anyone who is unsure of their registration status can check it at govote.ky.gov.
“Before people go vote, they might want to double check to make sure they’re registered and their address is right and their party is listed the way they expect it,” Faulkner said. “They can go to govote.ky.gov to check all that, or they can call up here at 270-753-3923.”
Early voting will be available at the Miller Courthouse Annex from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (Thursday, May 11); 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 12; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
Voting centers on Election Day may be used by any Calloway County registered voter regardless of their address. The centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will include:
• CFSB Center at 1401 KY 121 in Murray, North Entrance B
• New Concord Church of Christ at 121 Artesian Drive in New Concord
• Elm Grove Baptist Church at 6483 KY 94 East in Murray
• Hazel Baptist Church at 101 Third St. in Hazel
• North Calloway Elementary at 2928 Brinn Road in Murray
• Southwest Calloway Elementary at 3426 Wiswell Rd Murray
• Kirksey Baptist Church at 301 Backusburg Road in Kirksey
Candidates running for governor in the Republican primary include Daniel Cameron, Jacob Clark, David O. Cooper, Kelly Craft, Eric Deters, Bob Devore, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Ryan Quarles, Johnny Ray Rice and Robbie C. Smith.
Candidates running for secretary of state in the Republican primary include incumbent Michael Adams, Stephen L. Knipper and Allen Maricle. Running for auditor of public accounts are Allison Ball and Derek Petteys. Running for state treasurer are Andrew Cooperrider, Mark H. Metcalf and O.C. “OJ” Oleka. Running for commissioner of agriculture are Richard Heath and Jonathan Shell.
In the Democratic primary for governor, Peppy Martin and Geoffrey M. "Geoff" Young are running against incumbent Andy Beshear. Democrats running for commissioner of agriculture include Sierra J. Enlow and Mikael Malone.
