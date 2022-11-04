MURRAY – The total amount of student loan debt exceeds $1 trillion, making it the second largest collective debt owed by American households, second only to mortgages. Student loans quickly became a divisive topic in August when President Joe Biden announced his student loan relief plan.
“To be honest, I wasn’t happy about it, and I owe money in student loans; so, I am going to get this as well,” said Dr. Eran Guse, professor of economics at Murray State University. “I can see why politicians would want to help with this because this is a huge problem, especially for lower-income people; but it turns out that most people who go to college are not lower-income people after they leave college. I don’t feel this is a way of giving relief for poor people. I really think this is more of a subsidy for the upper-middle class, which I think most people would not support.”
Biden’s three-step plan is designed to provide relief to all borrowers, overcome age and racial disparities and target relief to low- and middle-class borrowers, according to a White House fact sheet. The other steps include actions such as cutting monthly payments on undergraduate loans in half, revising the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and increasing Pell Grant amounts.
It starts with canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for up to 43 million current borrowers; those who received Pell grants, which are awarded to low-income students when they originally took out the loan, are eligible for $20,000. For approximately 20 million borrowers, the plan will cancel the remaining balance of their loans in full.
Individuals making more than $125,000 per year, $250,000 per household are not eligible for the program. The White House says nearly 90% of the funds will go to individuals making less than $75,000 per year.
The monthly payment on a $10,000 loan is around $120 per month, Guse advised. For the average person with a college degree who makes about $60,000 per year, that extra $120 in disposable income is not likely to have much impact on their lives; however, for the 14% of people eligible for the program who make less than $28,000 per year, the extra income could have a significant effect.
“We could’ve done something different here,” Guse said. “If we wanted to, we could’ve erased everybody’s debt making less than, say, poverty wages or something like that. That would’ve been a better plan. It would’ve been a lot cheaper, and it would’ve positively affected the people who are most hurt by the student loan debt.”
As proposed, the plan is estimated to cost anywhere from $300 billion to $1 trillion. Guse advised $1 trillion might be high; nonetheless, a $300 billion price tag is still concerning.
“No matter what people say, this is going to be funded by taxpayers,” Guse said. “This is going to increase our debt by $300 billion to $1 trillion, and we’re going to have to deal with that; and it can only be done in a couple of ways – through higher taxes, by cutting other programs or by printing money and dealing with inflation. I don’t think any of us want any of those options.”
Not only will the program increase the national debt, economic woes will be exacerbated by the fact that the government cannot collect interest on cancelled debts.
“That’s a reduction in the revenue that’s coming in that actually pays for this program,” Guse said. “So, we’ve lost that income, and we have to pay interest on the debt as well. We’re at $31 trillion in debt right now. Just do the math at even a 1% interest rate, that’s $300 billion. Every time the interest rate goes up, we’d owe another $300 billion. And interest rates are rising. … That, to me, is extremely disturbing.”
Guse explained that, over the course of the pandemic, the national deficit increased by trillions of dollars. As a result, the Federal Reserve had to bring down interest rates and had to buy a lot of this debt, which led to huge increases in the money supply. The overall effect was an increase in inflation.
“This could possibly make that worse,” he advised. “The Federal Reserve is increasing those interest rates, so the federal government doing something that’s going to cause more inflation is going to lead to the Federal Reserve having to do more to stop that inflation; that’s going to bring up those interest rates. … Our debt level’s going to continue to rise if we can’t pay for that interest on our debt.”
Student loans are very easy to get, which has increased the demand for college. As demand has gone up, so have costs as universities compete with one another for students, largely by spending more on amenities; universities pass those costs on to students in the form of higher tuition. As a result, we have seen tuition rates increase at a much faster rate than inflation.
“So, now a student who used to be able to pay for college can no longer pay for college, and he or she has to go take out a loan,” Guse said. “That creates more income for the universities; they can increase their tuition even further; and this has led to the problem. This model is really messed up. To me, this is the government trying to fix a problem created by the government.”
Guse said that he would not be as upset about Biden’s plan if it included addressing that the student loan system is broken and needs to be changed.
“What really bothers me about the government’s decision here is that they threw a band-aid on the problem,” he said. “The system is the problem right now. The student loan program was developed in 1965; almost all those lawmakers are dead. These are decisions made by people who are no longer here and we’re dealing with the consequences that were made in ’65, and then in 1975 when they said no longer can you declare bankruptcy on this. It’s really become a situation that’s been blowing up like a balloon, and it’s causing a big bubble in higher education.”
