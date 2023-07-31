MURRAY — Scott Edgar had attended the Racer Hoopalooza annual summer basketball reunion before this year’s renewal of the Murray State activity this past weekend.
However, his era had never been the featured attraction … until now. With several of his former players from between the years 1991-95 coming to join the celebration, he said it was a time he would remember for a long time.
“Well, this is more than an honor,” said Edgar, who compiled a 79-40 record in his time with the Racers, winning the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title three times, the tournament title twice and earning two OVC Coach of the Year recognitions. “When you think of all of the great people, the players and coaches that have done so much for this college and this community, then to choose my era as the focal point? It’s just beyond your wildest beliefs.”
It was an era that continued Murray State’s success after the magical 1988 season that resulted in the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament game win under Head Coach Steve Newton. Edgar came to Murray after serving as an assistant to coaching legend Nolan Richardson at Southwest Conference/ Southeastern Conference power Arkansas the previous 11 years. Newton had left Murray State for the head coaching position at then-new SEC member South Carolina.
It was an era that helped produce four players who would later be enshrined in the Murray State Hall of Fame — Vincent Rainey, Marcus Brown, Frank Allen and Popeye Jones.
“It’s unbelievable to see him again,” said Jones, who was the starting center for Edgar’s 1990-91 team in his senior year and said he had to make a rather significant adjustment from Newton’s rather low-key style to the fire-and-brimstone Edgar brought with him from Richardson’s stable, home of his famous “40 Minutes of Hell” attack that emphasized an unrelenting tempo from the opening tip.
“Believe it or not (at 6’8” and about 270 pounds), I was really scared of him. He was coming from a bigtime program and he was a tough-minded coach. I’d never had that before. Even my high school coach — Chuck West, God rest his soul — was a little laid back, though he could get a little crazy every now and then. No, Coach Edgar was the first one that got fiery and really got after us in practice and lit a fire under me. But he not only helped me in my senior year, but he also helped me in my pro career (that would last 11 years and eventually lead to where he is now, a member of the Denver coaching staff that led the Nuggets to their first NBA world title back in June). Now, I understood how much work and how much effort you had to put in and you had to be on your toes all the time around him.”
That seems to be an understatement. Both Edgar and Brown — the program’s all-time leading scorer who would become a star overseas and win several league championships before returning to his alma mater two seasons ago — recalled the same practice session. It resulted in one of Brown’s teammates being ordered to hurry up the stairs of Racer Arena to where a wooden horse was displayed. Edgar ordered the player to guard the horse.
“None of (the players) were guarding anybody that day and they knew when the eruption and boiling point was coming, and they’d all hide behind each other. And Brown was the best at hiding and that just left poor Lawrence Bussell front and center,” Edgar said of Bussell, who he described as one of his “glue guys,” a player who filled stat sheets each game, usually in areas other than scoring. He also praised Bussell for his efforts that day.
“He went up there and that horse didn’t score,” Edgar said, breaking into laughter, then returning to the character Bussell displayed. “Well, that’s the ultimate team player and he was a very viable player for us in Years two and three.”
Brown recalled another practice session where what is known as a “water ball” was being used for a three-man weave, an exercise in which three players head down the court in a mobile circular pattern, passing the ball the whole time. A water ball is also known by another name — medicine ball, much heavier than a conventional basketball.
“Well, there was this freshman who didn’t know what a water ball was and he doesn’t know that the ball is really, really heavy,” Brown said. “So when his turn comes up, and when he goes to catch the ball, the ball goes straight through his hands and he gets a concussion. It just knocks him out. So, we scrapped the water ball. We said, ‘we’re done with that!’”
War stories like those are always going to be part of an event such as this one. However, it is also about relationships and Edgar also recalled getting to know Racer Nation fan legend Gearl Suiter. A memorable moment came from a practice session in which Edgar had actual officials call the scrimmage. Known for his penchant to give his opinion on what he believed were bad calls, Suiter was already in mid-season form and Edgar said he even reasoned, "Well, you guys are practicing, I’ve got to practice too!”
Then, there was a day that a player was, in Edgar’s words, “giving me the blues.” Suiter defended the player.
“Gearl said, ‘Well, Coach, he’s really a good, old boy,’” Edgar said. “So, I stopped him and I said, ‘Gearl? What is a good, old boy?’ He said, ‘Well? Anybody that plays for Murray State.’ I said, ‘OK, but what’s not a good, old boy?’ He said, ‘Anybody that doesn’t play for Murray State!’
“But I think fans are the program’s greatest resources. There are phenomenal people here and they’ve supported this program throughout decades, even when there wasn’t some championships early on. The people here are second to none. They love college basketball, and they love their Racers.”
Someone else who has come to see the fans’ passion from different vantage points is one of Edgar’s assistants from those years, Kenny Roth. Not only did he serve as an assistant for Edgar in Murray (after both had been under Richardson at Arkansas), he has also served as the color analyst for Murray State basketball radio broadcasts the past nine seasons.
Roth said it was a Richardson trademark that was injected into the Racers’ way of doing things that accounted for their success.
“(Richardson) has the ability to, like Scott did, get players to play harder than they ever thought they could play,” Roth said, also adding that Edgar was like his mentor in another, perhaps more important area. “He treated his staff, even the sixth guy down, as the most important guy in the gym and he was that way with his players, so the trust was there, and the players performed at a high level because of it.”
