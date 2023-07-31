Edgar era and Coach T

Murray State men's basketball's all-time leading scorer Marcus Brown, far left, former Head Coaches Tevester Anderson and Scott Edgar, second from right, listen to one of Edgar's former assistants, Kenny Roth, far right, tell a story from his days with the Racer program Friday afternoon during a meet-and-greet that was part of the annual Racer Hoopalooza reunion at the campus' Hall of Champions. Brown was one of Edgar's best players and has returned to the Racer program as an assistant, while Roth is about to start his 10th season as the color analyst on Racer men's basketball radio broadcasts. This year's Hoopalooza honored the Edgar era.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Scott Edgar had attended the Racer Hoopalooza annual summer basketball reunion before this year’s renewal of the Murray State activity this past weekend.

However, his era had never been the featured attraction … until now. With several of his former players from between the years 1991-95 coming to join the celebration, he said it was a time he would remember for a long time.