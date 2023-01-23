MURRAY – Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Brandon Edmiston of Murray as the newest member of the Murray State University Board of Regents.
Edmiston is the owner and president/CEO of Edmiston Holdings LLC, and a news release from the Governor’s Office said he is replacing Sam Aguiar on the board. Aguiar, a Louisville attorney, was sworn in on the board in August 2021 and attended three quarterly board meetings, but was ultimately not confirmed by the Kentucky State Senate during the 2022 legislative session. Edmiston will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2027.
Edmiston said he did not attend Murray State himself but has lived in Murray all his life, and his family has multiple ties to the university.
“My grandparents (Howard and Ruth Brandon) met at Murray State and graduated from there in ‘52 and ‘54, one with an industrial arts degree and the other in the nursing program,” Edmiston said. “And something interesting that I know a lot of people in Murray may remember is that my grandparents purchased the first president Rainey T. Wells’ home on the south side of Murray in 1965. So they've lived there and it's been in our family since Wells had it for 57 years now.”
Edmiston noted that before Wells sold his on-campus home – which finished construction in 1917 and was later renamed Oakhurst – to the university, it was named Edgewood. Wells’ next home bore the same name, and the plaque at the Brandons’ house still says, “Edgewood,” Edmiston said.
Edmiston said that after graduating from Murray High School, he went straight into business, but his two younger brothers, Aaron and Andrew Sweeney, graduated from Murray State with degrees in business finance and business administration, respectively.
“I’ve always been the big brother and focused on business around the country, and I think it put me in a unique role to be able to help bring that experience with me to the board,” he said.
Under the Edmiston Holdings name, Edmiston said he previously owned a call center and currently runs a government surplus business. He said his businesses have hired many Murray State students over the years.
“I had a call center on the south side of town that I ran for about 10 years, and we had hundreds of Murray State students that we employed over the years,” he said. “We currently operate a government surplus business, and we're the largest supplier of rolling stock in the country for government assets now, so we've kind of transitioned from one business to another out there, but we still employ a lot of students and always have in the area.”
Edmiston also owns the bowling alley Corvette Lanes on Main Street next to campus, and he said he is proud to have welcomed thousands of Murray State students as customers since opening. He said plenty of potential Murray State recruits, especially in athletics, have been brought there as a fun and entertaining outing by university representatives as they try to get them to commit to coming to school here.
“I'm looking forward to getting involved more with Murray State, and I serve on several other state boards now, so I (think) that experience is definitely going to help,” Edmiston said. “I've been on the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services for the last several years and I also serve on the Airport Zoning Commission as well, both at the state level.
“Over the last 20 years, I've made a lot of friends in Murray, being born and raised here, and made a lot of business acquaintances. I don't think there's too many businesses in Murray I haven't worked with at some point, and I hopefully can be a good communicator/liaison between the university and the city of Murray. I know a lot of the regents over the years have not been Murray natives, so hopefully, I can offer a unique perspective to the board and the university because of that.
Edmiston is married to Janet Edmiston, and they have three boys: Joseph, 15, Frank, who soon turns 14, and Benjamin, 9.
