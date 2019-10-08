MURRAY – Jarod Shadowen, Training Director, and the Paducah Electrical IBEW JATC-(International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) donated $2,000 to the Area Technology Center Electrical Program that is in place for Calloway and Murray High School students. Implemented this year through the collaborative efforts of the Calloway County School, Murray Independent School District and the ATC. Hiring Ron Thompson as Electrical Instructor, the program offers training in residential, commercial, and industrial installation and repair.
Shadowen said communicating with students and providing them with information is important. “Getting out and letting young people know their options, this is a great opportunity to get into the electrical field.”
In order to complete the program, students must take four classes, Circuits 1, Circuits 2, Electrical Construction 1, and Electrical Construction 2. Students may have the opportunity to COOP with participating Electrical companies in the Murray and Calloway county area. Upon completion, students may choose either to join the workforce in an electrical career or pursue postsecondary education in a wide variety of fields.
“This program is a great opportunity for students in this area to fill a much needed void and employment opportunity. We offer our sincere appreciation to Mr. Shadowen and the JATC for their support of our program,” said Dan Hicks, ATC principal.
