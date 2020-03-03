LEXINGTON – This weekend 27 Calloway County Middle School students competed in the Kentucky High School Speech League State Tournament on the campus of the University of Kentucky. The team placed fifth of 31 schools. Seventh grader Brooklyn Smith advanced to finals in humorous interpretation and placed fourth in the state. Twenty-one students advanced to semi-finals (22 of 36 total team entries).
Students who advanced to semifinals rank in the top 18 competitors in the State of Kentucky. Semifinalists in broadcasting include Elizabeth Lanier who also advanced in storytelling and impromptu. Dylan Humphrey advanced in impromptu and Gracie Fike in oratory. In dramatic interpretation, both Brinley Winchester and Payton Dawson advanced to semifinals. All three improvisational teams advanced to semifinals including Brooklyn Smith and Bella Wilson, Vayla Carlisle and Brilee Garland, Payton Dawson and Ellie Erwin. All three duo acting teams also advanced including the teams of Landon Carter and Levi Dunnaway, Travis Gore and Mia Martin, and Payton Dawson and Sarah Gardner. Aiden Marr advanced in extemporaneous speaking and Vayla Carlisle advanced in humorous interpretation. Semi-finalists in poetry included Olivia Williams and Jacee McKeel. Semifinalists in prose included Brooklyn Swatzell and Bella Wilson. Abby Svebakken and Travis Gore were semifinalists in storytelling.
Avery Schumacher, Jordyn Pritchett, Jordyn Dawson, Lydia Crawford, Kierstyn Carraway, Isabel Frazier, and Addison Pervine also contributed to the teams 98 sweepstakes points. CCMS Speech Team coaches include Scott Bonneau and Jennifer Dunnaway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.