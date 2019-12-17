MURRAY – Voluntary donations by farmers who purchase farm vehicle license plates, also known as ‘Ag Tags’ have finished the 2019 fiscal year with the second highest amount in history. Kentucky farmers made $613,246.37 in voluntary donations to the Ag Tag Program, the second-highest total in the history of the program.
“The Ag Tag Program has succeeded in providing much-needed funding for promoting agriculture and educating Kentucky’s youth on the importance of agriculture in our everyday lives,” said Ryan Quarles, Agriculture Commissioner. “We are deeply grateful to every Kentucky farmer who made a voluntary donation. Your generosity will help ensure that Kentucky agriculture has a bright future.”
The voluntary donations are divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA). Kentucky FFA and Kentucky 4H return half of their funds back to local chapters in the county they originated from.
The Calloway County FFA Chapter has received their portion of their 2019 Ag Tag Funds in the amount of $1,193.33. Locally, the money is used to send members to the state FFA convention in June. Students qualify for the convention after winning regional contests each year. Calloway County took 14 students to the FFA state convention in 2019 and continued the streak of 15 straight years of the chapter winning a state contest. FFA members from the Calloway County FFA Chapter are appreciative of the generosity of farmers in Calloway County and the support of Clerk Antonia Faulkner.
“The Ag Tag program has become such an important source of funding to Kentucky FFA,” said Sheldon McKinney, executive director of the Kentucky FFA Foundation. “We return half of all dollars back to the local communities they were donated from. The half we retain enable the KY FFA Foundation to award much-needed grants for local programs to enhance student opportunities with current technology and equipment. The program allows us to give travel scholarships to students that earned the opportunity to compete at the National FFA Convention and supports regional FFA banquets across the state and much more.”
In Calloway County , 33% of those purchasing farm plates are making the $10 contribution. Kentucky FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students through premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agriculture education, including those here in Calloway County. If you are purchasing or renewing your farm plates this year, we encourage you to show your support for FFA and make the $10 contribution.
