CCHS Academic Team named 2022 Governor’s Cup champions

MURRAY – The Calloway County High School Academic Team earned their 12th consecutive KAAC Governor’s Cup District Championship on Saturday, Jan. 22. The Lakers finished the day with 59 total points, while Murray High took second place with 46.5 points and Marshall County High School earned third place with 8.5 points.
The Laker Quick Recall Team took first place overall, playing five consecutive rounds. In the first round the Lakers defeated Marshall County. In round 2, the Lakers were narrowly defeated by Murray High, leading them to defeat the Marshals in round 3. In Round 4, the Lakers defeated Murray, causing an extra round against the crosstown rivals in the double elimination tournament. The Lakers defeated the Tigers in round 5, clutching the Quick Recall championship and advancing to Governor’s Cup Regionals on Saturday, Feb. 19. The Laker Quick Recall Team is led by Jayden Morris, Ashleigh Caldwell, Ellie Whisman, Cesar Villeda, Isaac Martin, Chaney Robinson, Ethan Cain, Ginni Mikulcik, and Aiden Grooms.
The Lakers also cinched the championship in Future Problem Solving, with teammates Laken McDaniel, Drake Calhoon, Sidney Lasley, and Brooklyn Swatzell advancing to Regionals Monday, Feb. 14.
In individual competition, the following Lakers placed in the top five and will advance to Regionals:
• Composition: (second) Drake Calhoon; (third) Laken McDaniel; and (fourth) Gracie Turner
• Mathematics: (first) Chaney Robinson and (fourth) Ashleigh Caldwell
• Science: (first) Isaac Martin and (second) Ethan Cain
• Social Studies: (first) Cesar Villeda; (second) Jayden Morris; and (fifth) Isaac Martin
• Language Arts: (first) Ellie Whisman and (fifth) Ginni Mikulcik
• Arts and Humanities: (fourth) Ellie Whisman and (fifth) Ginni Mikulcik
The Lakers are coached by Erica Gray, Lane Springer, Dan Thompson and Margaret Richter.
