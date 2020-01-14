CCHS Academic Team runners up at WKCTC President’s Cup 2020

MURRAY – The CCHS Academic Team earned second place overall at the West Kentucky Community & Technical College’s President’s Cup Tournament on Thursday, January 9th, 2020. McCracken County High School took first place, while Paducah Tilghman earned third place, and Ballard Memorial High School and Murray High School tied for fourth place.
In Quick Recall, the Lakers finished the day with a 4-2-1 record with wins over Marshall (16-8), St. Mary (12-6), Graves (16-3), and Ballard (14-6), a close loss to Tilghman (15-14) and McCracken County (22-9), and a tie with Murray (21-21). The Laker Quick Recall was served by a variety of members through the arduous seven rounds of play, including Jayden Morris, Isaac Anderson, Isaac Martin, Ellie Whisman, Ben Overby, Caden Emerson, Chaney Robinson, Marshall Hays, and Cesar Villeda.
In individual testing, several Lakers performed well:
• Science:
First-Isaac Martin
First-Ethan Cain
First-Jay Turner
• Social Studies:
Third-Jayden Morris
Fifth-Cesar Villeda
• Math:
Third-Isaac Anderson
• Language Arts:
Second-Ellie Whisman
• Arts & Humanities:
Fifth-Ginni Mikulcik
Sixth-Ben Overby
The Lakers are coached by Erica Gray, Beth Morehead, Dan Thompson, Kim Barrett, Emily Lamb, Kati Wyant, and Brianna Madden.
