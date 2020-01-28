MURRAY – On Saturday the Calloway County High School Academic Team earned the title of District Champions in the annual KAAC Governor’s Cup tournament. The Lakers earned 62 total points to take first place, followed by Murray High School with 40.5 points and Marshall County High School with 11.5 points. The Lakers advance to Regionals February 15th at McCracken County High School.
In Quick Recall, the Lakers went undefeated and took first place in the double-elimination tournament by defeating Murray High School 34-19 in round two and clenching the championship in the 4th round with a 36-12 win over the Tigers. The Laker Quick Recall team was led by Jayden Morris, Sophia Bogard, Isaac Anderson, and Ellie Whisman with assistance from Ben Overby, Marshall Hays, Andy Hardt, Caden Emerson, Isaac Martin, Cesar Villeda, Ethan Cain, and Ginni Mikulcik.
In Future Problem Solving, the Lakers took first place with their booklet that researched the issues surrounding sleep patterns and their effects on the human brain. The Laker FPS team of Laken McDaniel, Rheagan Jones, Drake Calhoon, and Ellie Whisman advance to Regionals.
Individual events saw several Lakers advance to Regionals as well.
• Math:
First place Sophia Bogard
Second place Andy Hardt
Third place Isaac Anderson
• Science:
First place Isaac Martin
Third place Ethan Cain
Fifth place Jay Turner
• Social Studies:
First place Jayden Morris
Second place Cesar Villeda
• Language Arts:
First place Ellie Whisman
Second place Caden Emerson
• Arts & Humanities:
Fourth place Ben Overby
Fifth place Ginni Mikulcik
• Composition:
Third place Drake Calhoon
Fourth place Laken McDaniel
The Lakers are coached by Erica Gray, Beth Morehead, Dan Thompson, Kim Barrett, Emily Lamb, Brianna Madden, Kati Wyant and Auzin Panahandeh.
