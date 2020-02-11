MURRAY – The Calloway County High School Speech team competed at the Regional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Lakers placed third overall, along with three individual region champions. Senior James Frazier won the regional championships in both Broadcasting and Oratory, and sophomore Molly Horton won the regional championship in Prose in a tight, head-to-head tie-break round. Additionally, the following students scored a rank One in his/her event: Freshman Ellie Whisman in Broadcasting, Junior Hannah Foote in Humorous Interpretation, Freshmen Olivia Lane & Macy Kirks in Improvisational Duo, Freshman Savannah Cavitt in Poetry, and Molly Horton in Poetry.
The following students are qualified for the KHSSL state tournament to be held at University of Louisville :
• James Frazier: Broadcasting, Impromptu, Oratory
• Ellie Whisman: Broadcasting
• Savannah Cavitt in Dramatic Interp & Poetry
• Hannah Foote: Dramatic Interp, Humorous Interp, Impromptu
• Macy Kirks & Olivia Lane: Impromptu
• Olivia Lane: Humorous Interp
• Molly Horton: Poetry
• Macy Kirks: Prose
•Ava Abbott: Prose
The CCHS Speech Team is coached by Molly Imes.
