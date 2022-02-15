MURRAY – The Calloway County High School Academic Team is headed to Washington, D.C. after its win at the Department of Energy’s Regional Science Bowl.
The CCHS Academic Team competed on Feb. 11 in the Regional Science Bowl hosted by the DOE’s Paducah Site. The contest, held virtually for the second year, drew high schools from western Kentucky and southern Illinois, including Kentucky’s Calloway County, Marshall County, McCracken County, Union County and Massac County of Illinois.
In each round, the Lakers played against all other teams, where total points determined advancement. The Lakers played five consecutive matches, advancing from each subsequent elimination round with scores of 100, 44, 48, 52, and a final winning score of 74. The Lakers edged out second-place Paducah Tilghman and third-place McCracken County to take first place overall.
The Laker’s Regional win earns them an all-expense paid trip to the National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C., which will be held April 28 through May 2.
