MURRAY – The Calloway County Middle School Academic Team competed in the district Governors Cup tournament on Saturday. After a great day of competition among the Lakers, Murray Middle, Mayfield Middle and Graves Middle, the Lakers were named district champions for the 12th consecutive year. The Lakers totaled 65.5 team points followed by Graves Middle with 28 team points, Murray Middle with 23.5 team points and Mayfield Middle with three points.
Along with the overall championship, students were awarded medals in all areas of competition. In the area of science, the Lakers placed three students with Aiden Grooms in second place, Aidyn Reed in third place, and Connor Pile coming in fourth place. The Lakers had the exact same placements in social studies with Ezra Foote claiming second, Aiden Grooms in third, and Levi Dunnaway coming in fourth place. In fine arts, the Lakers had Nathaniel Fowler finishing runner-up, Jacee McKeel in fourth place, and Addison Pervine in fifth place. The Lakers took three spots in mathematics with Gary Rogers taking the championship, followed by Olivia Anderson in second, and Elizabeth Lanier in fourth place. The Lakers had Aubrey Naber win the championship in language arts, with Kaylee Tharp in third place, and Taylor Frantz in fifth place. The exam score of Aubrey Naber ranked her third amongst all competitors in the state! Finally, the composition competition had Gracie Turner tying for the championship, followed by Jasmine Hornbuckle in third place.
In the team events, the Lakers claimed the championship in Future Problem Solving and were runners-up in Quick Recall. The Future Problem Solving team is composed of Taylor Frantz, Sidney Lasley, Karsyn Tucker, Jasmine Hornbuckle, Bella Thomas, Lydia Crawford, and Dakotah Pittman. The Quick Recall team is composed of Aiden Grooms, Aidyn Reed, Sidney Lasley, Taylor Frantz, Olivia Anderson, Gary Rogers, Ezra Foote, Kaylee Tharp, Jacee McKeel, Aubrey Naber and Connor Pile.
The Lakers are now setting their sights on the regional tournament in a couple of weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.