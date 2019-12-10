CCMS Lakers named Sixth Grade Showcase champions

MURRAY – Recently, the sixth-grade Laker Academic Team brought home their 12th championship in the past 13 years at the Academic Showcase. The event was sponsored by the Kentucky Association of Academic Competition and was hosted by Graves County Central Elementary, as it consisted of six other teams from around the region.
After a long day of competition, the Lakers posted an amazing team score of 108.5 points, while Graves County Central Elementary finished as runners-up with a total of 30 points.
In the written assessments, the Lakers brought home hardware in every competition and a first place medal in each area. In language arts, the Lakers claimed the top three spots as Aubrey Naber finished in first place, followed by Vayla Carlisle in second place, and Sam Houston in third place. The Lakers also claimed the top three medalists in Science where Connor Pile was named champion, followed by Sam Houston in second place and Max Chapman in third place. The area of Mathematics had Aubrey Naber claiming the championship with Tommy Gomez finishing in second place and Zach Akin finishing in fifth place. In Social Studies, the Lakers had Tommy Gomez claim the championship with Luis Lira finishing in third while Zach Johnson took home fourth place. The Lakers had three students medal in Fine Arts with Connor Pile claiming the championship, followed by Nora Burns in third place and Dakotah Pittman in fourth place. The Lakers also had success in composition with Vayla Carlisle being named champion, followed by Dakotah Pittman in second and Aubrey Robison finishing in eighth place. In addition, the Quick Recall team won the championship going undefeated throughout the tournament and the season. The Quick Recall team includes Max Chapman, Tommy Gomez, Sam Houston, Aubrey Naber, Connor Pile, Vayla Carlisle, Madison Morris, Jake Davenport and Ben Stokolosa.
A few individuals of the Laker Team brought home some special state recognition from the weekend. Aubrey Naber scored a 33/35 on the Language Arts assessment, which was the best score in the entire state. Aubrey also scored a 32/35 on the Math test, which placed her as eighth highest in the state. Connor Pile also had two top ten finishes in the state as he scored a 32/35 on the science assessment placing fifth in the state and a 29/35 on the fine arts assessment placing him seventh highest in the state. In addition, Tommy Gomez finished seventh highest in the state on Social Studies with a score of 32/35.
The Laker Team is coached by Kelly Duncan, Dan Thompson, Cody Brown, Ashley Underhill, Mitch Hultman and Scott Pile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.