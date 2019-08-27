MURRAY – Leadership Tomorrow (LT) kicked off the 2019-2020 year with 23 junior and senior students from Calloway County and Murray High Schools.
The Calloway County Public Library hosted their kick-off morning event. Catherine Lanier, vice president of The Murray Bank, directed the group in team building leadership skills with the Star Power Team Building interactive activity.
Students then traveled to Murray State University’s Heritage Hall for a catered lunch by Artisan Kitchen and a welcome by Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson and Coy Samons, Murray Independent School District superintendent, Tres Settle, Calloway County School District superintendent. Shawn Smee, LT program director with MSU and Office of Recruitment; Trent Fenwick, MSU Office of Recruitment; Sherry Purdom, MHS sponsor, and Jamey McDaniel, CCHS sponsor, discussed the year-long program and the opportunity to gain dual-credit with MSU.
Hailey Harrison, LT graduate and membership director of the Murray Calloway County Chamber of Commerce, discussed the Chamber’s involvement with the group and the LT Scholarship provided to students through application. The afternoon session was conducted by Chandler Purdom, LT graduate and KK licensed agent with The Murray Insurance Agency. Purdom presented “What Color is Your Personality.”
The afternoon concluded with Tim Stark, VP of marketing for The Murray Bank, and Lanier providing ice cream from The Murray Bank Ice Cream Truck. Students will meet throughout the year once a month to gain a more in-depth look at the Murray/Calloway County community and Leadership, which enabled our city to be named No. 5 in the state. During the year, students will attend a Leadership Symposium hosted by MSU, Agriculture Day, Arts Day, Community Resources Day, Health Day, Business Day, Law and Government Day.
A graduation ceremony concludes the year at MSU with a reception hosted by President Jackson and his wife, Karen. The 2019-2020 Leadership Tomorrow Group’s year will culminate with a trip to Washington, D.C. in May. During the year, the group will host various fund-raisers to aid their travel expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.