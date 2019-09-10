MURRAY – Fathers, father-figures, grandfathers and male role models, today from 5:30-6:45 p.m., the annual Male Volunteer Pizza Night will be held at Murray Elementary School. The group will meet at the MES Library at 5:30 p.m. to meet special guests, discuss the value of positive male influence in the lives of our students and to receive volunteer confidentiality training. At 6:15 p.m., the group will dismiss to the MES cafeteria for a complimentary pizza dinner.
During the event, volunteer guidelines will be provided as well as the numerous opportunities offered to fathers, father figures, and male role models.
“We love to encourage males to volunteer at Murray Elementary School, while making it an even safer place for the students and to create a positive impact upon students by the committed involvement of fathers, father-figures, and male role models,” said Morgan Carman, Family Resource Youth Service Center director. “Our goal is to have our volunteers spend time at MES helping with car lines, bus loading and unloading, patrolling hallways, helping in the lunchroom, helping in classrooms and so much more.”
Dads, granddads, uncles, step-dads, adult brothers, father-figures, or concerned male role models, are invited to enjoy a night out with your student in a fun school atmosphere. Children are invited and will be able to enjoy the playground and recess time under supervision during the training.
Sherry Purdom MISD volunteer director, will be on hand conducting a Confidentiality Training. The training is open to all volunteers of the MISD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.