MHS AP scholars recognized

MURRAY – The Murray Independent School District board members honored the Murray High School’s AP Scholars during the monthly regular board meeting on Sept. 12.
According to MISD public information officer Sherry Purdom, “The Advanced Placement (AP) Scholar Awards recognize high school students who have demonstrated exemplary college level achievement on AP Exams. Students are able to obtain credit for classes in college and different guidelines are applied at each college for credit. Murray High School students recognized during the MISD board meeting were honored as AP Scholar (granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams), AP Scholar with Honor (granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams), and AP Scholar with Distinction (granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams).”
Students recognized as AP Scholars were Chellam Antony, Andrew Brown, Bradley Dawson, Tomas Ferreyra, Hayden Holcomb, Cooper Houck, Kameryn Key, Thomas Miles, Garret Putz, Taryn Romaine, Sean Shelton, Emma Tucker, and Fatemeh Yarali.
Students recognized as AP Scholars with Honor were Whitney Dawson, Cadrian Dennis, Gavin Hager, Marina Smart and Mia Todd.
Kathryn Jenkins was recognized as an AP Scholar with Distinction.
Several students designated as AP Scholars graduated this year and were not recognized during the board meeting.
Those students who graduated as AP Scholars include Olivia Baron, Elise Eaton, Hastings Hale, Elizabeth Hilbrecht, Ian Jett, Nicholas Kelly, William Longworth, William Miller, Audrey Renick, Leah Taylor, Elijah Vance and Emily Winstead.
Students who graduated as AP Scholars with Honor are Allyson Carson, Amy Kobraei and Ryan Messenger.
Students who graduated as AP Scholars with Distinction include Benjamin Castiello, Noah Dunnaway, Joshua Revell, John Smetana and Lucas Wilson.
Noah Dunnaway also received the National AP Scholar award.
