MURRAY - Maggie Mae Drew, a Murray High School sophomore, was selected to receive a Global Citizen scholarship from the National Spanish Exam. She is the first MHS student to receive this award and one of only eight students selected from across the country to receive this highly competitive scholarship. She will attend the Concordia Language Villages virtual immersion program in Spanish this summer.
Lauren Hines, MHS Spanish instructor, extends her congratulations to Drew. “I am so very proud of Maggie for her dedication to learning throughout the year and specifically in preparing and applying for this scholarship. The hard work and effort inside and outside of the classroom is evident in Maggie’s Spanish skills and I’m so excited for the opportunity for her to continue to improve with an immersion program this summer.”
The Global Citizen Scholarship is a competition requiring a written essay and oral interview in Spanish open to students from 8th-10th grades who have received a bronze medal or higher (75% or higher) on the previous year’s National Spanish Exam. Due to COVID-19, some of the scholarship prizes this year were made available for students to participate virtually through the Concordia Languages Villages, a highly respected language immersion program in Minnesota.
