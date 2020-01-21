MURRAY – The Murray High School Speech Team achieved first place at the Paducah Tilghman Speech Tournament Saturday, on the heels of winning first at the recent Graves County/Calloway County Swing Tournament. This past weekend Murray High came in first out of 11 teams from western Kentucky and west Tennessee. Murray took first with 275 sweepstakes points. White House came in second with 120 and Henry County third with 109. The top eight schools included Bowling Green, fourth (80 points); Graves County, fifth (70 points); Marshall County High School and Calloway Middle, tied for sixth (40 points); Calloway County High School, seventh (37 points); and Crittenden County, eighth (12).
Students from Murray High placed in individual events as follows: Broadcasting - Patrick Jones first, Skylar Swalls fourth, and Raegan Settle fifth; Declamation - Katelynn Stanczyk first and Raegan Settle second; Dramatic Interpretation - Ella Brown-Terry first and Charlie Heeke sixth; Duo Interpretation - Alyssa Daughrity/Margaret Robinson third and Korey Knight/Skylar Swalls fourth; Extemporaneous Speaking - Mia Todd first, Kyra Shutt fourth, Isaac Gallimore fifth, and Fatemeh Yarali sixth; Humorous Interpretation - Chellam Antony first and Korey Knight fifth; Impromptu Speaking - Katelynn Stanczyk second, Mia Todd third, and Isaac Gallimore fourth; Improvisational Duo - Joshua Eaton/Patrick Jones second; Informative Speaking -Mia Todd fourth and Isaac Gallimore sixth; Oratory - Patrick Jones first and Charlie Heeke third; Poetry - Chellam Antony second, Alyssa Daughrity fifth, and Margaret Robinson sixth; Program Oral Interpretation - Margaret Robinson sixth; Prose - Ella Brown-Terry second, Raegan Settle fourth, Charlie Heeke fifth, Olivia Kelly sixth; and Storytelling - Joshua Eaton fifth.
Students competing for Murray High not advancing to finals, but contributing to the overall team effort included Jesse Adams, Gabriel Crass, Caroline Kim, Mackenzie Phelps, Isaac Bourne, and Wyatt Hampton.
Murray Middle also competed at Paducah Tilghman on Saturday with the following students taking part in the competition: Ali Yarali, Ayamei Willett, Bailey Blankenship, Mohamed Khatib, Casey Tidwell, Cullen Larkin, Farah El Beram, Leah Jenkins, Sage Mize-Harper, Macy Todd, Nick Curlin, and Omar Khatib. The Murray Middle School Team is coached by Amy Brown and Jessica Sager.
The Murray High Speech Team has competed in five tournaments so far this season and has brought home 119 individual awards. This marks the last regular season tournament for Murray High as the Tigers now turn their attention to regional competition. The Murray Regional Tournament is scheduled to take place Feb. 1 at Murray High School. The Kentucky High School Speech League State Speech Tournament is scheduled for March 13-14 in Louisville. The Murray High School Speech Team is coached by Michael Robinson with Selena McPherson, Doris Cella and Randy Patterson.
