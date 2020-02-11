MURRAY – The Murray High Speech Team has won the Murray Region for a fifth year in a row. On Saturday, Murray High won the regional tournament with 130 sweepstakes points. The top three schools were rounded out with Paducah Tilghman being the regional runner-up with 53 points and Calloway falling in third with 39.
In individual events, the Tigers won 10 regional champion awards and eight runner-up awards out of 14 events. In addition to the team and individual awards, Murray High Speech Team Coach Michael Robinson was voted the Murray Region Coach of the Year.
Fourty-two entries from Murray High advanced to the Kentucky High School Speech League State Speech Tournament that will be held March 13-14 in Louisville. The following students won regional champion awards in their individual events: Ella Brown-Terry, Dramatic Interpretation; Katelynn Stancyzk, Declamation and Impromptu Speaking; Korey Knight and Skylar Swalls, Duo Interpretation; Isaac Gallimore, Extemporaneous Speaking; Chellam Antony, Humorous Interpretation and Poetry; Joshua Eaton/Patrick Jones, Improv Duo; Mia Todd, Informative; and Kat Jenkins, Program Oral Interpretation. The following students won runner-up awards for Murray High: Raegan Settle, Declamation and Prose; Jesse Adams/Gabriel Crass, Duo Interpretation; Amanda Peiffer, Humorous Interpretation; Chellam Antony/Kat Jenkins, Improv Duo; Patrick Jones, Oratory; Margaret Robinson, Poetry; and Joshua Eaton, Storytelling. The following Murray High students also qualified to compete at state: Wyatt Hampton, Charlie Heeke, Olivia Kelly, Alyssa Daughrity, Kyra Shutt, Caroline Kim, and Isaac Bourne.
The Murray High Speech Team is coached by Michael Robinson and assistant coach Selena McPherson with Doris Cella and Randy Patterson.
