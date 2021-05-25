MURRAY - Murray High School students were recognized for their excellent performance on the 2021 National Spanish Exam. MHS students earned a total of one gold, seven silver and three bronze medals along with six honorable mentions for their performance on the national level. Additionally, five students were recognized for their performance as state level winners in Kentucky. Garrett Herndon placed second in the state of Kentucky on the Level 4 exam. Hayde Vega placed second and Amanda Peiffer placed ninth in the state on the Level 3 Exam. Maggie Mae Drew placed second and Raegan Settle placed seventh on the Level 2 exam.
Students from Murray High School have a long history of high achievement on these exams. Students are instructed by Spanish teachers Faith Haley and Lauren Hines. The annual National Spanish Examinations are administered to students in grades 6 through 12, and are sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.
Gold honorees: Garrett Herndon
Silver honorees: Maggie Mae Drew, Raegan Settle, Caroline Koenig, Amanda Peiffer, Eliana Purcell, Hayde Vega and Andia Karanja
Bronze honorees: Luke Cross, Mary Browder Howell and Kyra Shutt
Honorable mentions: Kyra Jones, Hannah McKibben, Joshua Eaton, Katelynn Stanczyk, Carolyn Mollette and Grey Winstead
Hines said she is proud of the efforts and work the MHS students demonstrated on this year’s National Spanish Exam, achieving national recognition. “This year participation was completely voluntary due to the pandemic, yet many students chose to take the National Spanish Exam and did very well. I am very proud of their accomplishments and well-deserved recognition at the state and national level.”
