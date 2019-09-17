MURRAY – The annual Male Role Model Volunteer Pizza Night was held at Murray Elementary School. During the meeting Morgan Carman, Family Resource Youth Service Center director, addressed the group about the importance of positive male influences in the lives of students.
A volunteer confidentiality training was conducted by Sherry Purdom, MISD volunteer director. During the event, Murray State University Sig Epsilon Fraternity members were on hand to chaperone students on the playground during the meeting.
Johnny Duffy , an approved volunteer for the 2019-2020 and father of two MES students was on duty with the Murray Fire Department and attended the event with his crew.
“Students were surprised by being able to look at the firetruck and talk to Murray Firemen,” said Morgan Carman, Family Resource Youth Service Center director. “The evening was enjoyed by everyone. Our goal is to have our volunteers spend time at MES helping with car lines, bus loading and unloading, patrolling hallways, helping in the lunchroom, helping in classrooms and so much more. Thanks to all the teachers and the great group of Sig Eps that helped last night.”
For more information on assisting with the Male Role Model Volunteer program, contact Carman at morgan.carman@murray.kyschools.us.
