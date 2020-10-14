MURRAY – Murray Independent School District has been recognized as the second best Kentucky public school district with an A+ overall grade in the newly released Niche.com 2021 data. The 2021 data ranks MISD second out of 168 K-12 Kentucky public school districts, and recognizes MISD as number one with the best teachers in Kentucky’s public school districts. Murray Independent continues to shine in these 2021 rankings among the elite three Kentucky School Districts, Fort Thomas Independent (1), Murray Independent School District (2) and Beechwood Independent (3).
Each respective MISD school achieved individual top placements as Kentucky’s Best Public Schools:
• Murray High School: 4th out of 242 Kentucky high schools.
• Murray Middle School: 2nd out of 306 middle schools.
• Murray Elementary School: 3rd out of 704 elementary schools.
Nationally, according to data provided by Niche.com, the Murray Independent School District is recognized in the top 2% of best public school districts and also identified the teachers of MISD as in the top 1% of teaching staffs in the country.
Niche is the largest website for researching public and private K-12 schools. Every month, millions of families use Niche rankings, reviews and data to choose the right schools for their children. Niche has the most comprehensive data available on U.S. schools and neighborhoods.
More detailed information is available at niche.com/k12/rankings.
