MURRAY – The Murray Middle School (sixth through eighth grade) Academic Team recently finished second in the quick recall competition and second overall in the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition (KAAC) Governor’s Cup District tournament. The team now advances to Feb. 5 Regional tournament at Heath Middle School.
The results were as follows: mathematics: Ali Yarali (second) and Ethan Peng (fourth); science: Selvam Antony (fourth) and Joshua Sloan (fifth); social studies: Ethan Peng (second) and Gavin Gorman (fourth); language arts: Selvam Antony (fourth); arts and humanities: Amelie Johnson (first) and Carrie Mills (fifth); composition: Amelie Johnson (first).
The MMS Academic Team is coached by Michael Koebbe and Joey Dublin.
