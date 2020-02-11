MURRAY – The Murray Middle School Academic Team placed fourth overall in the Regional Competition held at Heath Middle School. Rianna Peng placed third in the Language Arts Written Assessment and fourth in the Social Studies Written Assessment. Amelie Johnson placed second in Composition and third in the Arts and Humanities Written Assessment. Peng and Johnson will compete at the State Competition to be held in Louisville in mid-March.
This follows the team’s third-place finish at the District Competition, which was held at Graves Middle School on Jan. 18. At the District Competition, Ewin Porter placed third in the Math Written Assessment and fifth in the Science Written Assessment. Rianna Peng placed first in the Social Studies Written Assessment and second in the Language Arts Written Assessment. Amelie Johnson placed first in Composition and third in Arts and Humanities.
