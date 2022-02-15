MURRAY – Each year, the Foundation For Excellence awards mini-grants for teacher’s programs, to encourage projects which focus on a particular academic need. Through the “Sensory Solutions” mini grant awarded to Murray Elementary School teacher Shannon Harrell, students have fun tapping the sensory light to make it change colors.
As they do so, students name different items of the color that pops on (e.g., when it turns purple, the teacher says, “Name a fruit that is purple.”). The light is a fun way to learn the colors, integrate science, and talk about emotions associated with the colors (e.g., “How does green make you feel?”). It is also used to talk about the Zones of Regulation Social Curriculum used at the school. This curriculum uses a color chart to identify emotions. The large sensory light has not only been used during instructional activities, but also as a reward/game when students achieve goals, as well as to help calm friends during challenging situations.
The grant money received for “Sensory Solutions” was also used to purchase several weighted toys that are effective in helping to calm students who are feeling anxious; as well as, some tactile items that the students enjoy when working in small groups.
“We are grateful for the grant money and the items that we were able to purchase to help make our classrooms be more ‘sensory friendly’ and calming places to learn, ” Harrell said.
Each year, teachers and staff are encouraged to apply for mini-grants to implement creative ideas to enhance their instruction. The funds are provided through the Murray Foundation for Excellence. Donations to the MISD Foundation for Excellence provide financial support for grant projects. For information on submitting donations to the FFE, contact the MISD Foundation For Excellence, P.O. Box 1417, Murray, Ky 42071.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.