MURRAY – Murray High School Principal Tony Jarvis announced last week that MHS Band Director Tim Zeiss has been named the 2019-2020 1st District Kentucky Music Education Association (KMEA) High School Teacher of the Year.
Jarvis said the MISD salutes Zeiss’s efforts to make Murray High the special place that it is.
“Murray High School is blessed to have outstanding teachers like Tim Zeiss,” Jarvis said. “Mr. Zeiss goes above and beyond for the Murray Tiger Band to prepare them for the competition season and beyond.”
Zeiss was nominated and voted on by colleagues from around the district and is now eligible for the KMEA HS teacher of the year state award. Employed with the MISD since 2010, Zeiss has led the band to a multitude of achievements in his tenure, including back to back state championships.
