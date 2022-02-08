The Murray High Speech Team recently won first place in the Murray Middle School hosts Kentucky High Schools Online Tournament.
Murray High took first with 173 points. Dunbar and Henry Clay came in second and third with 146 and 111 points, respectively. Murray High students advanced to finals in the following events: Broadcasting (second) Raegan Settle; Declamation (first) Leah Jenkins and (second) Marli Mehta; Duo Interpretation (sixth) Marli Mehta and Madi Vigil; Humorous Interpretation (fourth) Amanda Peiffer; Impromptu Speaking (first) Caroline Koenig and (second) Joshua Eaton; Improvisational Duo (first) Caroline Koenig and Amanda Peiffer (second) Joshua Eaton and Wyatt Hampton, (fifth) Gabriel Crass and AnnaBelle Mills. Informative Speaking (second) Caroline Koenig (third) Evie Wathen. Oratory (second) Katelynn Stanczyk. Storytelling (first) Joshua Eaton, and (third) Madi Vigil.
