MURRAY – Students in world language and geography classes with Lauren Hines, Murray High School Spanish and Social Studies teacher, are recognizing International Education Week (IEW), Nov. 18-22. Students in Spanish 2 are researching and presenting information in their class on the importance of world language and cultural education, as well as cultures and customs of different areas of the world. This educational initiative is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide.
This joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education is part of our efforts to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn and exchange experiences. Murray High School is proud to support student travel programs, world language education, and global education to prepare our students to be global citizens.
“My love for travel and international education began as a student at Murray High School. I learned a great deal in my Spanish classes about the world and different cultures, and it made me curious to travel and once I started as a high school student--I never stopped! I hope to help my students discover the benefits and importance of language learning and travel in much the same way as my Spanish teacher, Debbie Burgess, did for me,” Hines said.
