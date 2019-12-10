MURRAY – Recently Murray High School Seniors were inducted into the 2019-2020 National Honor Society during a special ceremony held inside the Murray High School Gym. Membership in the National Honor Society (NHS) is based on a student’s fulfillment of four requirements: scholarship, leadership service and character. Members with a 3.5 GPA who meet all four requirements and complete an application will be admitted to the National Honor Society.
MHS National Honor Society inductees are: Ciarra Alderman, Chellam Antony, London Armstrong, Alexis Blankenship, Abbie Bierbaum, Bron Bourque, Damon Boyd, Kaegin Brooks, Andrew Brown, Will Carter, Abby Dawson, Bradley Dawson, Whitney Dawson, Cadrian Dennis, Logan Dick, Echo Falwell, Tomas Ferreyra, Marley Goheen, Gavin Hager, Austin Hildebrant, Katelyn Hodges, Hayden Holcomb, Cooper Houck, Kathryn Jenkins, Jieun Lee, Kameryn Key, Mason Lu, Noah Merriss, Tommy Miles, Sam Mitchell, Hannah Moore, Mallory Moore, Will Outland, Janet Pacheco, Krishna Patel, Garret Putz, Savannah Richey, Lauren Robinson, Taryn Romaine, Camryn Rossi, Sean Shelton, Ethan Shepard, Alex Shultz, Marina Smart, Mia Todd, Emmalyn Tucker, Hunter Utley, Lily Vanover, Tommy Waldrop, Cole Wells, Brogan Welsh, Magguie Wuest and Fatemeh Yarali.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.