MURRAY – Mechelle Morgan, Murray Independent School District Digital Learning Coach, announced Murray Middle School “STEAM in the Middle School,” program is the recipient of a $5,000 grant from Battelle Education TSIN/STEMx STEM Classroom Grants, sponsored by TVA and BVI.
TVA and its partners have awarded $600,000 in STEM Grants for the 2019-2020 school year to 144 schools located in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee. Murray is one of the five Kentucky (Bowling Green, Glasgow, Lewisburg, and Russellville) schools awarded. MMS competed with almost 400 applications requesting over $1.2 million in award funding.
Morgan said funds will be used to purchase IPADS, alongside other technology tools that MMS currently offers in the Innovation Hub to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) education. “We are excited about the learning opportunities that purchasing this new technology will provide students at Murray Middle School. We feel honored to be the only Western Kentucky school to receive this grant.”
