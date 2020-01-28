MURRAY – The Murray Middle Speech Team received second place at the Lakewood Middle School Speech Tournament Saturday. The MMS team participated in 25 events with 16 members.
Those placing were Selvam Antony, (sixth in impromptu speaking); Amolika Chanda, (fifth in extemporaneous speaking); Josie Earls, (second in original oratory); Leah Jenkins and Sage Mize-Harper,(third in improvisational duo); Sage Mize-Harper, (first in impromptu speaking and humorous interpretation); Madelyn Myers, (sixth in dramatic interpretation and fifth in declamation); Casey Tidwell, (first in original oratory); Macy Todd, (fifth in original oratory); and Ali Yarali, (third in extemporaneous speaking). Others competing for the team were Bailey Blankenship, Nick Curlin, Farah El Beram, Hareigh Hinton, Mohamed Khatib and Omar Khatib. The team competes next at the Regional Speech Tournament, held at MMS.
