MURRAY – Murray Elementary School kindergarten students received a surprise holiday surprise. They were provided with complimentary books from Season’s Readings, Inc., a non-profit corporation located in Murray. Denise Whitaker, MES principal, said students participated in a math lesson last month that asked them to choose scholastic books they would purchase with ten dollars. Mitch Ryan, a Season’s Readings Board member, said this is a collaborative community project. Through Season’s Readings, MISD’s Murray Elementary and Calloway County School District kindergarten classes in East, Southwest and North Elementary are afforded the same seasonal reading books. The Murray Fire Department, The Sheriff’s Department, MSU Football Team members and Calloway County Bass Club assisted in the delivery of the books.
MES kindergarten students returned to their rooms after afternoon specials to find their books on their desks. The books were tied neatly with ribbons on each set of three books. Members of the Murray Fire Department were on hand to help surprise the students with their books and read to them. Ryan said the corporation was formed in 2018 out of a desire to add books to the many gifts children receive during the Christmas season. This holiday-time program is designed to give books to children in coordination with local organizations in order to foster reading development in young children. Ashley Ryan, Ryan’s wife who assists with the community project, said the volunteers who have contributed to this effort have been a major help to this project and they are very thankful to all the outpouring support.
For more information contact Season’s Readings at (270) 761-6880.
