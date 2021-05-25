MURRAY - Murray State University has awarded Claire Whitaker of Murray High School with the prestigious Presidential Fellowship scholarship, which includes full tuition, housing and meals for up to four years at the university.
“We are extremely proud of the incoming fall of 2021 class of Presidential Fellowship scholarship recipients, as this group represents the very best in academic excellence and scholastic endeavors,” said Dr. Bob Jackson, Murray State University president.
Students selected for the Presidential Fellowship scholarship complete a rigorous multi-step application process that includes multiple in-person interviews. During their time at Murray State, recipients of the scholarship are responsible for conducting extensive research projects and serving as leaders in the campus community.
“Our presidential fellows are all outstanding academic achievers, but they are also selected based on their demonstrated leadership potential and involvement in their communities,” said Dr. Warren Edminster, executive director of the Honors College.
“Presidential fellows engage in undergraduate research under the guidance of a faculty mentor and frequently publish their work before leaving Murray State. Besides excelling in research, presidential fellows invariably take leadership roles in student groups, ranging from the Student Government Association to Greek organizations.”
Incoming first-year students who have a 28 ACT composite score minimum (or 1250 SAT verbal and math combined score minimum), along with a 3.7 GPA on a 4.0 scale, are eligible to apply for the Presidential Fellowship scholarship.
For more information on the university’s Honors College, visit murraystate.edu/honors.
Tony Jarvis, MHS principal, said, “Claire is an outstanding young person and so very deserving of this honor. We wish her the best of luck at Murray State.”
