MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Elections voted Wednesday to request funding from the Fiscal Court to send out notices outlining vote center information prior to the 2024 general election.

County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said she thought next year would be the perfect time to sent out cards or letters reminding voters of important information because the board is most likely finished making changes to the number and location of voting centers for the foreseeable future. Prior to the pandemic, Calloway County voters cast ballots at 27 separate precinct polling places, but the Kentucky General Assembly passed a law in 2021 that allows election boards to select the number of voting centers they feel is appropriate for their community.