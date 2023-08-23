MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Elections voted Wednesday to request funding from the Fiscal Court to send out notices outlining vote center information prior to the 2024 general election.
County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said she thought next year would be the perfect time to sent out cards or letters reminding voters of important information because the board is most likely finished making changes to the number and location of voting centers for the foreseeable future. Prior to the pandemic, Calloway County voters cast ballots at 27 separate precinct polling places, but the Kentucky General Assembly passed a law in 2021 that allows election boards to select the number of voting centers they feel is appropriate for their community.
“Since we feel good about our plan, and since there is a 2024 presidential election, I wonder if you all would be prepared for us as a board to ask the court (for funding)?” Faulkner said when she brought up her proposal. “In the county's budget, they have a budget line for election stuff, so I would love to see about sending out postcards or letters to voters’ households about what Calloway County’s plan is.
“Adding Murray High (to the list of voting centers) is great; I think we've got the places (settled). Everybody seems to love the vote centers, we’ve got the equipment, we've got the people and the means to handle that well. Everything is still voted by precinct and counted, so I would see no reason to have to go back to 27 places. So I would love to just let people know. We did Facebook, radio, newspaper, posters, websites, and still, people didn't know (they could vote at any one of the designated polling locations).”
Faulkner estimated that Calloway County currently has approximately 30,000 registered voters and 24,000 households to which her office would need to mail the notices.
The board also discussed important upcoming dates for the Nov. 7 election. The deadline to register to vote in the general election is 4 p.m. Oct. 10. People may visit govoteky.com to register, or to request a mail-in ballot for absentee voting.
To request an absentee ballot, a person must meet one of several potential qualifications. Some of those qualifications include being a member of the Armed Forces, residing overseas or being out of the country on election day, having one’s own or a spouse’s surgery scheduled on election day, temporarily residing outside the state, being confined to a military base on election day or early voting days, being in the last trimester of pregnancy and having to be out of town for work. People who meet the criteria to vote absentee can also vote in person at the County Clerk’s Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.
In-person, no-excuse voting will also be available for every registered voter at the Miller Courthouse Annex Nov. 2-4. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.
Voting centers on Election Day may be used by any Calloway County registered voter regardless of their address. The centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will include:
• CFSB Center at 1401 KY 121 in Murray, North Entrance B
• Murray High School at 501 Doran Road in Murray
• New Concord Church of Christ at 121 Artesian Drive in New Concord
• Elm Grove Baptist Church at 6483 KY 94 East in Murray
• Hazel Baptist Church at 101 Third St. in Hazel
• North Calloway Elementary at 2928 Brinn Road in Murray
• Southwest Calloway Elementary at 3426 Wiswell Rd Murray
• Kirksey Baptist Church at 301 Backusburg Road in Kirksey
In other news, Faulkner said she had learned that Hazel Mayor John “Scooter” Paschall plans to step down from his position, but she said it is too late for any Hazel resident to run for mayor in this election cycle.
“Based on his term, and the timing that he stepped down, it won't be on a ballot this time,” Faulkner said. “It was too late to be on this ballot, so it'll be for the city council to appoint a mayor, and then the next time there's a ballot, it can be for the unexpired term of the City of Hazel mayor.”
When reached by telephone, Paschall said his resignation would likely become official during the next Hazel City Council meeting. The council normally meets the first Monday of each month, but the next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11 because of Labor Day. He said at that time, the council will likely vote to decide who will step into the position through the end of 2024. The next chance for the Hazel mayor’s race to be on the general election ballot will be November 2024, and the winner would serve out the rest of Paschall’s term. The next full-term mayor’s election will be in November 2026, he said.
Faulkner also updated the board on the Hazel restaurant owner who had been trying to gather signatures for a petition to have a local option election to sell alcohol by the drink. She said she had not seen any signatures from him, so she did not know whether or not he would qualify for this election cycle. If it is not on the November ballot, the only other option besides waiting for the next election would be for the person to pay for a special election in Hazel, she said.
In other news, Faulkner said election workers would attend election school at 5 p.m. Oct. 27.
