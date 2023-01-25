MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Elections voted Tuesday to add Kirksey Baptist Church to its list of voting centers for Kentucky’s May 16 primary.
After long lines for last November’s general election, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, county clerks and election boards all across the state have been discussing how to best mitigate that problem to help future elections run more smoothly. Calloway County had six voting centers in November, which included the CFSB Center, New Concord Church of Christ, Elm Grove Baptist Church, Hazel Baptist Church, Southwest Calloway Elementary and North Calloway Elementary.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner and the rest of the board agreed that at least one more voting center should be added since there were none in the northwest part of the county. She said that if the board deemed it necessary, they could make further changes for November, but they needed to go ahead and approve the plan for the May primary and send it to the State Board of Elections.
As the board discussed the long lines last November, Sheriff Nicky Knight said the CFSB Center was particularly “slammed” and asked if they could add more election workers there to get people through faster. Faulkner said she thought that might be necessary at multiple locations and added that early voting will also be available at the Courthouse Annex on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 11-13.
The board also voted to use the company KNOWiNK as the county’s vendor for e-poll books, citing effective technical support as one of the main deciding factors. Faulkner said the state had previously contracted with a single company, but counties are now being given the chance to choose their own vendors. She said the State Board of Elections has allocated $25 million for the next election, and $12.5 million of that is supposed to be used to reimburse counties for new equipment. She said the county will be getting 25 iPads to use for e-books – which contain the county’s list of registered voters for poll workers to reference – and they will be dispersed among the seven vote centers.
Faulkner said that with the Kirksey center decided upon, she felt good about the voting centers currently set for Calloway County, but that she always wants to be aware of any issues that might cause someone to think their vote had been suppressed. For example, she said she heard a comment from someone about elderly people having difficulty because they were unable to stand and wait in line for a long period of time. While voting centers would not be able to have a “senior line” to accommodate older voters, she noted that people are allowed to use a mail-in absentee ballot if they are unable to vote on election day due to age, disability or illness.
Faulkner said the primary should at least be smoother than last November for the simple fact that there will not be so many different ballots to keep track of and hand to voters this time around. There were 36 unique ballots for the November 2022 election because of all the separate districts for local races, but this time, there will only be two – one for Democrats and one for Republicans.
Faulkner said she would strongly suggest to voters to study the ballot before they come to vote so that they can get in and out quicker and can ask any questions they might have before marking their ballot. She said that if someone makes a mistake and doesn’t vote in a race they meant to, they need to say something to a poll worker before turning in the ballot.
Election training for poll workers will be May 5, and although the location hasn’t been permanently set, several members suggested using the Weaks Community Center again because it has more space than a few other potential locations. A total of 50 trainees are expected, including the deputy county clerks and poll workers from both political parties.
Faulkner said the voting machines are scheduled to be certified May 16, and all election board members must be present.
