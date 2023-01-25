MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Elections voted Tuesday to add Kirksey Baptist Church to its list of voting centers for Kentucky’s May 16 primary.

After long lines for last November’s general election, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, county clerks and election boards all across the state have been discussing how to best mitigate that problem to help future elections run more smoothly. Calloway County had six voting centers in November, which included the CFSB Center, New Concord Church of Christ, Elm Grove Baptist Church, Hazel Baptist Church, Southwest Calloway Elementary and North Calloway Elementary.

