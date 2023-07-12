MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Elections voted Tuesday to add Murray High School as the eighth voting center at which people can cast ballots in this November’s general election.

During the board discussion, County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said she didn’t necessarily think an additional polling place would be important for this year’s election on Nov. 7, but it would be good to establish it before the 2024 presidential election. The other board members agreed that using MHS would help take some of the weight off the CFSB Center on Murray State University’s campus, which had long lines during last year’s midterm election.

