MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Elections voted Tuesday to add Murray High School as the eighth voting center at which people can cast ballots in this November’s general election.
During the board discussion, County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said she didn’t necessarily think an additional polling place would be important for this year’s election on Nov. 7, but it would be good to establish it before the 2024 presidential election. The other board members agreed that using MHS would help take some of the weight off the CFSB Center on Murray State University’s campus, which had long lines during last year’s midterm election.
“All in all, Murray High is (a good location),” said Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight, who serves on the board in years when the sheriff’s position is not on the ballot. “It's on the south end of town versus CFSB Center on the north, it's easy to get in, there's plenty of parking, and as long as they're not in school and not going to have to cancel school, (it’s a good idea).”
Melisa Stark, the board’s Democratic Party representative, agreed that MHS has great accessibility and more than adequate parking. She said she thought it would be a good move to make that decision now so Faulkner’s office could soon send out postcards with all the voting centers listed and give voters a chance to start thinking now about where they plan to vote on Election Day. Faulkner said postcards could be sent if the Calloway County Fiscal Court approves the expense.
Before he made a motion to add MHS as a voting center, Republican Party board representative Bill Cowan said he thought the location could be added without having to recruit more precinct workers.
“Rather than having to go out here and try to find additional poll workers, we have a few places where, frankly, we have too many poll workers for what the turnout is,” Cowan said. “We could probably merely shift around poll workers and cover the bases with what we have existing. We could maybe add a couple, but we won’t have to go out and get five or six.”
“I agree completely, and then as a bigger election comes up and we think we need to add workers, we could add them,” Faulkner said.
In addition to the CFSB Center and MHS, the other voting centers during the general election will include New Concord Church of Christ, Elm Grove Baptist Church, Hazel Baptist Church, North Calloway Elementary, Southwest Calloway Elementary and Kirksey Baptist Church.
In other business, Faulkner informed the board that while it is far from certain right now, it is possible that there could be a local option election in Hazel this November. She said a restaurant owner expressed interest in selling alcohol, and she advised him to speak to an attorney and the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to make sure he takes all the required steps to start a petition and get the measure on the ballot. When Knight asked if he still had enough time to do that before the November election, Faulkner said she believed so.
“Just for the City of Hazel, he only needs about 30-some-odd signatures on a petition, but he's got to get the petition, he’s got to get all the signatures, get it turned in, and we've got to attest it to make sure they're all in the city and that sort of thing. … That may or may not turn into anything. It's happened in (Hazel) before and the time and energy just wasn't worth it (to the petitioner) in the end. So if something were to come up with that, I'll let you know.”
Faulkner updated the board on an impending magisterial district change. The fiscal court heard the first reading of the change at its last meeting and is expected to vote on the second reading at its regular meeting next Wednesday, July 19. She said the change alters the boundary line between the second and third district, and it affects approximately 624 voters in that area.
Faulkner also updated the board on the status of ballot printers, which members had originally hoped to put into service this November. Faulkner said they won’t arrive before November after all, which she said was a shame since she was hoping to get poll workers used to them this year so they would already be practiced by the time the 2024 presidential election rolls around.
“The vendor that builds these machines had maybe built too many of something before, and they kind of stopped until they could get their orders in, so it's just a matter of supply and demand,” Faulkner said. “But as fast as we can get those, we'll have them and we can start working with those to be prepared. The county pays for those machines, and then they're reimbursed through a grant. The bill hasn't come in for the machines, nor has the grant money. The county signed off on everything that they had, so it's just a matter of getting the money and paying it out. Calloway has been very fortunate that when we needed machines, there were grants available, and we were able to get them, so that's perfect.”
