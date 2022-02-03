CALLOWAY COUNTY – The freezing rain that began overnight and continued throughout Thursday caused multiple power outages across Calloway County as crews from Murray Electric System and West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation did their best to keep up with repairs.
Justin Holland, the National Weather Service Paducah office’s official government weather observer for Murray, said Calloway County had received approximately 0.25 inches of ice as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday. At that time, Holland expected total ice accumulation to reach around 0.5 inches and noted that some sleet and snow could be on the back-end of the system, but not much, estimating less than 1 inch.
Holland said he anticipated road conditions would deteriorate rapidly after sunset Thursday.
“We’ve been lucky that temperatures have stayed close to freezing – 31 to 32 degrees – so the roads haven’t frozen over,” he said.
Holland, who is also the GIS and safety coordinator for Murray Electric System, said that two poles in the city had been damaged and temporarily repaired – one near the old Briggs and Stratton factory and the other near the corner of Hamilton and Kentucky avenues – causing 475 MES customers to lose power temporarily.
Holland said that with wind gusts around 25-30 mph expected, residents should continue to expect power outages, but he did not anticipate any widespread outages.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, WKRECC said it had restored service to more than 1,000 members over its service area during the course of the day. However, those gains were offset by new outages that came in through the afternoon with continuing accumulations of freezing rain.
About 2,721 WKRECC members were without service at 4:30 p.m. and there were more than 121 separate outage locations across the four-county service area, which slows the total recovery effort, said Georgann Lookofsky, WKRECC’s communications and media relations coordinator.
“Unfortunately, some members will be without power overnight (Thursday) and well into the day on Friday,” Lookofsky said.
“Our crews have worked extremely hard today, but the damage from this ice storm is severe and the repairs are extremely time-consuming,” said Michael Evans, WKRECC vice president of operations. “Each of these locations presents its own unique challenges and it can take hours to fully clear the damaged trees, rebuild the equipment and rehang the lines to restore service to just one home.”
Lookofsky said WKRECC had requested mutual aid from Tennessee Tombigbee Electric Corporation in northern Mississippi. She said WKRECC would be working until about midnight Thursday before they would have to take a break, and then TTEC would be sending 22 additional line workers to supplement WKRECC crews on Friday morning.
“We apologize for the inconvenience to our members who are without service,” Evans said. “We will restore power to everyone as soon as possible.”
Lookofsky said that as Thursday began, the majority of the outages were happening in Marshall County, but as the day went on, the majority seemed to have flipped over to Calloway County, leaving WKRECC linemen struggling to get to all of the affected locations. As of 5:30 p.m., 1,345 WKRECC members in Calloway County were experiencing outages, compared to 677 in Graves and 632 in Marshall. At Thursday’s peak, Lookofsky said, about 1,700 members were affected.
“It’s frustrating because by (the afternoon) we were hoping our numbers would be looking a lot better, but that rain just kept coming, particularly over in the east side of our service area,” Lookofsky said. “We’d get 10 back and lose 20; it’s just been that kind of day.”
WKRECC members may report outages via email at wkreccpower@gmail.com or by calling 1-877-495-7322. They can track outages with WKRECC’s outage map at www.wkrecc.com. Members are also encouraged to follow WKRECC on Facebook for updates.
WKRECC offered the following tips to members:
• If you see a downed power line, stay away from it and call WKRECC at 1-877-495-7322 to report the problem.
• If you or someone in your household has health issues that require electrically-powered devices, consider going to stay with family or friends who have electricity or move to a hotel if possible.
• Turn off computers, televisions and other digital equipment and appliances.
• Avoid opening the freezer door. A full, freestanding freezer will keep food at freezing temperatures about two days; a half-full freezer about one day. For more information about food safety go to www.foodsafety.gov.
• If you use a generator, protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning. Do not operate generators indoors; the motor emits deadly carbon monoxide gas. Do not use charcoal to cook indoors. It, too, can cause a buildup of carbon monoxide gas.
As of 4 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 said telecommunicators had answered 189 emergency phone calls and 391 non-emergency phone calls. Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers responded to four injury collisions, seven non-injury collisions and checked on at least 15 stranded motorists.
“While interstates, parkways, and state highways are passable, they remain slick and hazardous,” KSP said in a news release. “KSP continues to urge everyone to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, please use goky.ky.gov to check traffic updates before you get on the road. It is essential to reduce speeds and increase following distance in the current conditions.
“As precipitation is expected to continue through the overnight hours, we expect roadway conditions to continue to decline. As temperatures continue to drop, any roadways that may appear clear are likely to develop black ice.
“KSP has also received several reports of fallen trees across roadways due to ice buildup on the trees, adding to the hazardous conditions. This is an increasing concern as ice continues to build on trees and power lines.”
