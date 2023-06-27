Emails reveal role of JCPS teachers in organizing student protest against transgender bill

Students from Jefferson County Public Schools were among those protesting on March 29 in front of the State Capitol in Frankfort over Senate Bill 150 that dealt with transgender issues. While it was reportedly a student-led protest, emails show Jefferson County teachers helped in the organizing.

 Kentucky Today/Lawrence Smith

LOUISVILLE – (KT) On March 29, hundreds of students gathered outside the Kentucky State Capitol to protest the legislature’s anticipated override of Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of Senate Bill 150.

The bill, among other things, prohibits “gender transition” procedures on minors; prevents students from using bathrooms, locker rooms and other facilities of the opposite biological sex; and prevents teachers from being compelled to use an individual’s preferred pronouns.

Recommended for you