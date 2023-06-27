Emails reveal role of JCPS teachers in organizing student protest against transgender bill

LOUISVILLE – (KT) On March 29, hundreds of students gathered outside the Kentucky State Capitol to protest the legislature’s anticipated override of Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of Senate Bill 150.
The bill, among other things, prohibits “gender transition” procedures on minors; prevents students from using bathrooms, locker rooms and other facilities of the opposite biological sex; and prevents teachers from being compelled to use an individual’s preferred pronouns.
The Jefferson County Public School District said the students took part in the rally opposing SB 150 as part of a student-led field trip. But emails, obtained by Kentucky Today through the Open Records Act, showed teachers played a key role in organizing the event. JCPS blacked out the names of JCPS students who led and participated in the rally because of state and federal privacy laws, but the emails do provide a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes effort to pull off the protest.
Kentucky Today is quoting the emails verbatim, including any spelling, grammar, punctuation or capitalization errors.
In one early email, dated March 21, Judy Scott-Berger, whose email signature identified her as a Creative Writing and English teacher at Pleasure Ridge Park High School and used the pronouns “she/her/hers,” said she had signed off on “25 kids and one bus from PRP.”
But Scott-Berger went on to say that she was stepping back from her role in organizing the event.
“This rally has gone from 25 of my kids to hundreds, which is great, however it’s more than I can handle on my own. I DO NOT WANT TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ANYTHING MORE THAN MY 25 STUDENTS, OUR BUS, OUR TRASH, AND OUR INFORMATION. I appreciate how hard everyone is working on this, however, I’m busy teaching high school and I simply cannot take on a huge rally on my own.”
Scott-Berger’s email concluded by asking someone else to step up and help organize the event. “I’m sorry if I let anyone down but I don’t feel comfortable taking on a hundreds-wide rally simply as a high school teacher with only a week to organize it,” she said.
That same day, Trent Garrison, whose email signature identified him as an assistant professor of geology and geography at the Jefferson Community and Technical College, responded, saying he was “willing to help any way I can, such as setting up zoom meetings, continuing to recruit, etc., but don’t want to take it over because this is a student-led rally.”
In that same email, Garrison indicated he contacted several state legislators about attending the rally. “I’ve heard back from Senator Reggie Thomas and representative Rachel Roberts. Both are good to go. Also have invitations out for Senator Berg and Rep. Pamela Stevenson.”
An apparent student whose name was blacked out responded, “Yes, I am the main organizer now. I would like to meet with you, Trent, to discuss what we should further do.” The email concluded, “Thank you for all of your support and help. It really means a lot to us student organizers and we do appreciate it.”
On March 22, Michael Kluemper, a Japanese teacher at Atherton High School, also weighed in. Kleumper’s email signature used the pronouns “he/him/his” and identified him as “Japanese teacher, sponsor for Japanese club and Skittles Squad, resident demon slayer, Atherton SBDM Council member, LGBTQ+ District Committee member.” His messages over the course of the next few days indicated that Kluemper played a key role in organizing the protest.
According to JCPS Chief Communications Officer Carolyn Callahan, the Skittles Squad is the student LGBTQIA+ association. Callahan said, “It is open to all students, allies, etc.”
As for the LGBTQ+ District Committee, Callahan said, “The District Committee was a group of students representing the GSA [Gay/Straight Alliance] within multiple schools who got together to create a joint vision and mission for the GSAs at each school. The students would meet and make decisions about responses to legislation, etc.”
A March 22 Kluemper email said he had been “brainstorming with our group here at Atherton. We have a security guard who is part of our community coming with us too.”
The email went on to detail efforts to make sure students were properly filling out permission slips, that cafeteria staff were notified about making sack lunches, and that lanyards were purchased. Kluemper also said, “Our group is writing short 1-2 paragraph essays introducing themselves (anonymously) including their hopes, fears, difficulties, what they would like their politicians to do to protect them rather than hurt them. These will be sent to all senators and representatives and to the press.”
Later that day, Kluemper received an email from someone identified as one of three student organizers who expressed concern about the number of students who could speak at the protest. “Depending on how many student responses you send all of them might not be read because of time constraints.”
Kluemper responded, “Thanks! We are meeting after school today and I will ask them who would like to speak and get you the names.”
The next day, Thursday, March 23, Kleumper sent an email to the student organizer indicating that “we didn’t have anyone who felt comfortable enough to speak. I’ll let you know if that changes in the morning.”
The student organizer later replied that would not be a problem because statements from students who could not make it, or were not comfortable speaking, were going to be read at the protest.
Kluemper responded that he might pick a few of the statements that Atherton students had written.
“Also, I’m talking with state representatives who are willing to be present and some could speak. Do you want to sprinkle them in?” Kleumper wrote. “They would probably not be arriving until 10-10:30, so they could be a good transition sprinkled in as we get closer to the college level do you want me to put you in touch with the ones who will speak? Also, do you know if anyone has made contact with the Governor?”
The student responded a short time later, “While we appreciate your enthusiasm with the event, we currently do not have time for further speakers and government officials. We have a strict time frame to get everything done by and a huge time constraint.”
The student went on to say, “Centre College will be taking over when we leave so you can try and contact them to see if they can squeeze you in on their behalf. I’m not sure about the governor…”
Kluemper later responded, “Understood. It should be students speaking. I’ll let the representatives know that we would appreciate them being present and to save their lungs for inside of the capitol.”
In another email, Kleumper indicated that he had spoken with State Rep. Lisa Willner regarding inviting Gov. Beshear to attend the rally. “I’ve asked her and others who responded to be ‘present’ with us on the steps where they can be and told them that it is time for student voices. It would be important for students to hear from the Governor personally though too.”
That same day, a student sent an email to JCPS teacher Jules C. Picuri asking about a meeting of the Prism Club that the student was unable to attend.
JCPS said the Prism club is another name for the Skittles Squad, the student LGBTQIA+ association.
Picuri responded, “The meeting was about our upcoming field trip to go to the KY capitol and discuss with different legislators the recent anti-trans laws in the Kentucky Senate. If you would like to come, you can get a permission slip from me in 213 or 206 (Dr. Klumper).”
Also on March 23, Garrison, the JCTC professor, thanked Kluemper and the other organizers for their work and added, “The Gov has still not vetoed the legislation. I assume he will, but has not yet. There’s a petition going around (below). Feel free to sign.”
Beshear did veto the bill the next day, March 24. He did not attend the March 29 rally.
On March 24, Kleumper responded to an email that had been sent from a student the night before. The student wrote, “Sensai, my foster mom was wanting to know more about the field trip too Frankfort. I was wondering if you could give me more information about the trip.”
“Sensai” is a term for teacher or mentor usually used in martial arts.
Kleumper replied, “Students will be going to the capitol to rally legislators to not override the Governor’s veto on anti-trans legislation. Students will also meet representatives and tour the campus. We are estimating 300-400 youth in attendance at present.”
Kleumper told the student that he and another teacher would serve as chaperones, that there would be a security guard and sack lunches, and other assistance – and that the students would be returned to school in time to catch their rides home.
Later, an email apparently from the student’s foster mom indicated she had signed the permission slip. “Thank you for helping teach the kids about their right to protest injustice!” she wrote.
There were several other email exchanges in which teachers and other school staff responded to questions, helped students work out details of the trip and thanked them for participating.
One email indicated that the Atherton school bus was full and any other students who wanted to attend the rally would be placed on a wait list.
On Tuesday, March 28, the day before the protest, Kleumper sent out one final email that included a Google document listing the names of the students making the trip to the Capitol. The student names were blacked out in the copy sent to Kentucky Today.
In his message, Kleumper went on what he called a “little bit of a rant.”
“Tomorrow around 50 Atherton students and a few hundred others will be taking a field trip to Frankfort to talk to and rally before State Senators and Representatives that trans kids deserve rights and protections and should not be subjected to beratement, violence, or the simple insult of calling them a name or by a pronoun that they find derogatory.
“We all deserve respect, ALL of us. Some of us might not understand what makes a trans person trans, the struggles they go through, the difficulties, ridicules, hatefulness that they often have to endure.”
Kleumper continues, “It’s not something that should cause others to shun you, pass laws against you, through you out of the house for. Religions do not persecute, people do.
“We can choose to stay that we are not following someone’s hopes or right to be who they are because we have ‘strongly held religious beliefs’ or other reasons, but that doesn’t mean that we should. Hurting another person because we don’t agree with them is just mean and hateful.”
The legislature overrode Beshear’s veto on March 29. The vote was 29-8 in the Senate and 76-23 in the House.
When asked about the JCPS field trip policy, spokesperson Callahan said, “…student-initiated field trips happen when students pitch the idea for a field trip and show that there is enough support to justify the trip. So, for example, the AP US Government and Politics class could ask for a field trip to hear Mitch McConnell give a lecture on the legislative process. These trips still need approval, but are student-initiated.”
According to the JCPS policy, field trips must be approved by school principals, and parents must provide written approval for a student to participate. You can read the JCPS field trip policy here.
Kentucky Today submitted the final version of its Open Records request on April 17. After saying it would take several weeks to comply, JCPS fulfilled the request on May 31.
