LOS ANGELES — (TNS) TV shows overstay their welcome more often than not. The phrase “jump the shark,” the erosion of quality, the exhaustion of inspiration, comes from a television series after all. (Funny — or frightening — to think that the Fonz and “Happy Days” would continue six full seasons after Henry Winkler paired water skis with his signature leather jacket in that 1977 episode.)

But it doesn’t have to end in failure. Several programs — “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “The Sopranos” and “Breaking Bad” among them — won series Emmys for their final seasons. “Game of Thrones” did too, though nearly 2 million of its fans have signed a petition demanding that the show’s creators rewrite and reshoot the entire closing chapter.

Emmy Awards 2023

Jeremy Strong, left, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin in HBO's "Succession." The real suspense come Emmy night will revolve around how many Emmys the show will win and which cast members will go home with a trophy.
From left, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis star in “Ted Lasso.”