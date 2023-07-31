Enix Drive residents voice grievances over proposed group home

BENTON – Tensions were high Friday as more than 60 residents of Murray’s Enix Drive and the surrounding area packed into a small meeting room in Benton to express their displeasure at the prospect of a boys’ group home moving into their neighborhood.
A StepStone Family & Youth Services group home for boys is planning to move into the house at 287 Enix Drive, and the facility’s owner, BrightSpring Health Services, hosted a public hearing on the subject Friday afternoon in Benton. Among the several dozen residents who attended the meeting, not one of them was in favor of the move, and residents took turns voicing their anger, fear and frustration about the plans.
Chris Hempfling, BrightSpring’s vice president of service excellence and stakeholder relations, said the home is a for-profit facility that would care for boys ages 10-17 who are in the foster care system and not currently in a foster home. He said the lease had run out on its current facility and that the agency also wanted to house the boys in a nicer building than it previously had. Renee Buckingham with the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services further explained that group homes are necessary because of a shortage of foster homes in the state. Hempfling said no staff members live in the facility, but at least two staff members are present to supervise the children 24 hours a day.
While introducing himself and the StepStone employees, Hempfling said he was under no illusions about the mood of the crowd as the meeting was about to get underway.
“My job is to raise children, and we can't do that without strong, committed communities,” Hempfling said. “The old saying of, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ I firmly believe in, and you all are examples of that. Because the good thing about all of this is we're all grounded in one thing: we want healthy, strong communities that keep our kids safe and help our kids thrive. … Again, I truly want to thank you all for coming out here today. I know that may seem odd because this isn't probably how we wanted to be introduced to each other. I'll say that just right out front, but we truly believe that the communities that we're in make the children that we serve successful. And we can't serve children if we don't have the support of the communities that we’re in.”
While the property is outside the Murray city limits and is not subject to the city’s zoning regulations, attorney Jeremy Pruitt is representing several neighborhood residents and contacted BrightSpring to inform the agency of the neighborhood’s covenants and restrictions that he said would prevent a group home from locating there. The deed he cited states, “Lots shall be for residential purposes only. No structure shall be erected or permitted to remain on any lot or portion thereof, other than one single-family dwelling and accompanying private garage for not more than three (3) cars.” Hempfling said Pruitt had made him aware that morning of a possible covenant that might be associated with the property, and when one neighborhood questioned Hempfling’s use of the words “possible” or “potential,” Hempfling said BrightSpring’s attorney would have to independently verify the veracity of the covenant.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said that since he took office in 2018, law enforcement had been called on multiple occasions to a StepStone girls home on Robertson Road and the current boys home location on Back Street. He said one of the frequent causes for the calls has been residents running away from the homes. One of the neighborhood’s residents told Hempfling he had pages of police reports he had received through an open records request that show how many times police have been called there.
Imes added that he and the Enix Drive residents felt “insulted” that StepStone had forced them to drive all the way to Benton to attend a meeting at 2 o’clock on a Friday afternoon, meaning many had to leave work early to voice their grievances.
“One, I’ve got serious issues with the fact that we're having this meeting in Benton,” Imes said to applause from the audience. “Second, we offered you our courtroom, which is much larger and seats a lot more people. We did that in writing and faxed it to you, but you already set this (meeting) here. That is absurd, and it’s insulting.”
Hempfling apologized for the offense, and Imes continued, “(You had) everybody drive 25 miles down here, and this probably represents a third of the people that called our office this week with issues about it. … The notice, as I recall, was only in the paper about a week ago, so it seems like it’s being crammed down our throat, and I don’t appreciate it.”
Several neighborhood residents repeatedly asked Hempfling if he could guarantee the safety of their children.
“Again, I can’t promise that for any child,” Hempfling said. “I couldn’t promise you that for children not in foster care. It happens all the time. I’ve prosecuted a lot of cases (as an attorney), and I’m not saying that it happens in your neighborhood. All I’m saying is that I can’t promise that for children (either in or outside of) foster care.”
“But you can’t really say the probability isn’t going to be higher, right?” one man asked Hempfling, referring to the group home residents’ history of being abused and neglected. One StepStone employee responded to the man’s assertion by saying statistics don’t bear that out because children are more likely to be abused by a member of their own family than by a stranger. This statement elicited several boos from the audience, with one man shouting, “I call BS!”
“I think it should be obvious by the number of people that are in this room: we don't want our children exposed to (StepStone’s residents),” one woman said. “I'm sorry. I know you work with them; you think they're great. We don’t. We don’t know them. We don't want to know them. We don’t want them living around our children.”
The woman further asked if there were any other nearby homes that were not in a residential neighborhood in which the boys could live. Another woman said the neighborhood is tight-knit and has block parties and Easter egg hunts, and it is sad that many families are considering moving because they don’t feel safe anymore and also believe their “property values will plummet to the ground.”
“If we were in a perfect world, we could all live together, and in heaven, most of us will,” she said. “But, God forbid, we are not in heaven. We are living hell on earth right now!”
One woman said her daughters were terrified of what might happen if the group home’s residents are in the neighborhood, especially since their house is on a bordering property. She said she and her husband are prepared to walk away from their home to keep the girls safe because they don’t believe anyone would buy their house now. Another resident said that while much of the meeting’s focus had been on the safety of the neighborhood’s children, elderly residents are also vulnerable.
Hempfling said he did not know when the closing date on the property would be. When asked about the facility’s turnover rate, he said StepStone’s program typically lasts from 3-6 months. He added that anywhere from two to eight boys could be residing there at any given time.
