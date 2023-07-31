Enix Drive residents voice grievances over proposed group home

During a Friday public hearing in Benton regarding the proposed move of a boys’ group home to Enix Drive in Murray, attorney Jeremy Pruitt holds a neighborhood covenant document that he said would prohibit anything that is not a single-family residence from locating there. The home is run by StepStone Family & Youth Services, and dozens of neighborhood residents attended the meeting to protest the proposed move.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

BENTON – Tensions were high Friday as more than 60 residents of Murray’s Enix Drive and the surrounding area packed into a small meeting room in Benton to express their displeasure at the prospect of a boys’ group home moving into their neighborhood.

A StepStone Family & Youth Services group home for boys is planning to move into the house at 287 Enix Drive, and the facility’s owner, BrightSpring Health Services, hosted a public hearing on the subject Friday afternoon in Benton. Among the several dozen residents who attended the meeting, not one of them was in favor of the move, and residents took turns voicing their anger, fear and frustration about the plans.