MURRAY – A status hearing in the Commonwealth’s case against Jack Epperson, the Murray man accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a group of students last fall, was held in Calloway Circuit Court Monday morning. Notably absent from the proceeding was the defendant, who is currently being held in the McCracken County Jail after being indicted on federal charges.
“He was originally charged on state charges; that’s what he was on the docket for today, here, in Calloway Circuit Court,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said after the hearing. “I believe the federal authorities have been looking at it for potential charges, and it would appear, very recently, that they were able to get an indictment. Then, to serve that indictment warrant, they’re holding him in McCracken County Jail on a federal hold until he can have a detention hearing.”
Hopkinsville attorney Jason E. Holland, who represents Epperson, told Calloway Circuit Court Judge Andrea Moore his client could not be present for the hearing because “the federal government, for whatever reason, decided to indict him on the same charges 11 months after the fact.”
The charges against the 20-year-old Murray native stem from an incident that occurred the morning of Sept. 10 as sorority members were congregating in the Sorority Row parking lot before walking to an event at one of the fraternity houses across the street.
Epperson allegedly approached a group of students with a lit Molotov cocktail in his hand and threw it in their direction, according to a Kentucky State Police (KSP) press release. After throwing the homemade explosive device, the suspect allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle.
At the scene, an eyewitness reported seeing Epperson sitting in the passenger’s seat of his vehicle for a few minutes before he stepped out and ignited something in his hand, causing a flash fire to temporarily engulf the vehicle.
KSP located Epperson and transported him to Murray-Calloway County Hospital to receive treatment for burns on his hands. He was arrested and charged with possession of a destructive/booby trap device, second-degree wanton endangerment and two counts of first-degree attempted assault. Because an explosive device was involved, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) launched its own investigation.
Epperson was ultimately released on a $50,000 cash bond that was posted in late October. At Monday’s hearing, Holland advised that, since his release, Epperson has abided by all of his bond conditions and requested that Moore modify the bond. Burkeen agreed that Epperson has upheld the conditions of his bond, but he objected to the requested modification.
“Typically, I defer those to the court,” Burkeen told the Ledger. “I think the charges are pretty serious. He was asking essentially for an unsecured bond, so there would be nothing securing it. Typically, with that level of felony, it’s pretty common to have some type of cash or property bond.”
During the hearing, Moore told Holland that she needed more information about the federal charges before she could modify the bond. The case was continued to Nov. 20.
As of press time Monday, very little was known about the details of the federal indictment because it is currently under seal. Noting that he could only offer an educated guess, Burkeen said he suspects the indictment will be sealed until the warrant can be served. “We occasionally do that in state court, too – seal warrants until they’re served.”
When asked if he would consider dropping the Commonwealth’s charges against Epperson now that he has a case pending in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Burkeen said he would have to look at the indictment first.
“I have a suspicion that the federal indictment’s not going to cover all of the state charges, so I’ll have to look at what their charges cover,” he said. “We would typically not prosecute in state and federal court for the same thing, but if their indictment doesn’t cover all of those charges, it is still possible there would be a state prosecution. That will be something that, once we get a copy of the federal indictment, we’ll look at it, compare it to ours and (Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis) Foust and I will make a decision on whether (to drop) charges or what charges go forward here still in state court.”
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. n
