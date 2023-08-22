MURRAY – A status hearing in the Commonwealth’s case against Jack Epperson, the Murray man accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a group of students last fall, was held in Calloway Circuit Court Monday morning. Notably absent from the proceeding was the defendant, who is currently being held in the McCracken County Jail after being indicted on federal charges. 

“He was originally charged on state charges; that’s what he was on the docket for today, here, in Calloway Circuit Court,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said after the hearing. “I believe the federal authorities have been looking at it for potential charges, and it would appear, very recently, that they were able to get an indictment. Then, to serve that indictment warrant, they’re holding him in McCracken County Jail on a federal hold until he can have a detention hearing.” 

