MURRAY – Incumbent Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger has a challenger in this year’s general election.
Local attorney Madison Leach, a Democrat, filed to run for the position on Jan. 12. Provided no other candidates throw their hat in the race ahead of the filing deadline tomorrow, Jan. 25, the two will face off in the general election. Ernstberger currently has no challenger in the Republican primary.
Of her candidacy, Leach said, “I’m running because I want to make a difference in my community. I think that we need more people in government that represent other factions of the community.”
According to Leach, her candidacy is historic. “I’m told that I’m the first trans person to run for office in Kentucky,” she said.
While she said she is proud to break the Commonwealth’s glass ceiling for trans people in politics, she also noted, “I don’t want my campaign to be defined by that … because I’m so much more. I’m a parent. I’m a lawyer. I’m a family person. I’m an Episcopalian.”
Leach added, “I’m not worried about what people think about it because this is the truth of the matter – my parents, my family and my priest support me.”
Although not a native of Calloway County, Leach said she has lived here for more than 13 years. “I went to college here and fell in love with the community,” she said. “I just love living here. It’s probably the safest place to raise a kid.”
Ernstberger, who is a Calloway native, has held the office since 2015 after he defeated the late Ricky A. Lamkin in the 2014 general election. In 2018, he ran unopposed. Ernstberger said he was surprised by Leach’s filing.
“When (the original) deadline went by, I thought it was likely that I would run unopposed… but that is the nature of it,” Ernstberger said, adding, “I’ve grown to really enjoy handling most of the duties of this office and would like to continue to do so.”
Ernstberger explained his motivation for running for re-election.
“If you’re not a part of guiding the system, then you’re really just watching and you can’t affect change,” he said. “I think I’ve affected a number of changes (such as punishments for marijuana possession and domestic violence) and I’d like to see those continue.”
Both candidates are interested in openly debating the issues. One that Leach wants to discuss in the election is the monument that sits on the northeast corner of the courthouse.
About the monument, Ernstberger said, “I don’t know what Madison thinks should be done from this office. I certainly can’t think of anything. The fiscal court gets to make that decision. … They make policies; the county attorney gives legal advice.”
However, Leach said, “From a legal perspective, I take a different position because of the liability that statue could have on this county.”
“As I understand it,” Leach explained, “the Daughters of the Confederacy owns this monument, and the Sons of the Confederacy seem to be the one that’s taking care of it now – that means that the government has opened this up as a venue for speaking because (the monument) is obviously a type of speech. That means that they can’t get involved with viewpoint discrimination.”
Another liability Leach cites is the costs associated with deputies patrolling the area and being on-site during protests. Leach also said she finds it particularly troubling that “every time there’s a protest (at the monument), one side has guns.”
“There have been people on buildings across the street with assault weapons,” Leach said. “I worry about the safety of everybody during that.”
Leach also noted concerns about the recent vandalism of the monument, saying “I’m worried that one day, we’ll be talking about more than paint and water hoses. … I don’t want anything bad to happen to the monument. I think it belongs in a museum somewhere, perhaps a Confederate (cemetery).”
Ernstberger said he has tried to put aside his personal feelings about the issue.
“I don’t think I’ve made my personal opinions about the monument known to more than a handful of folks because it’s not relevant,” he said.
“If (the fiscal court chooses) to move it,” Ernstberger continued, “then I will draft documentation to effectuate that. As they have previously chosen for it to stay, I have drafted documentation (accordingly).”
Ernstberger spoke of policy changes he has made since taking office. For instance, one of his first changes was to stop incarcerating people for a simple possession of marijuana charge.
“The county pays for any additional budget funds needed by the jail and the number one driver of the expenses for the jail are how many people are incarcerated,” Ernstberger said. “So, I have to balance that.”
He said he also did away with punitive fines associated with that charge.
“I don’t know how much of a deterrent a simple fine is,” Ernstberger said. “I began to substitute an education program. It’s a little cheaper than the fine we were giving … and, hopefully, they learn something and stay away from it.”
Ernstberger added, “I try to keep in line with what I think our community’s values are as to different crimes and punishments. … A possession of marijuana charge, I think, in today’s society, is becoming more acceptable than it was once upon a time.”
While Leach agrees that attitudes about marijuana are changing, her position on punishments for those convicted of marijuana possession is different.
“I would recommend a drug assessment from a licensed clinician to make sure there aren’t other problems, such as harder drugs or mental health issues; and, if there are, all they have to do is follow the clinician’s recommendations,” Leach said. “Those with cancer or other medical reasons for needing it, I’m going to dismiss outright upon proof (of the medical need).”
Leach added, “I’m for legalization (of marijuana). I think it should be as socially acceptable as a glass of wine at home. … Just don’t drive on it.”
Another policy change Ernstberger has made is how his office handles domestic violence charges.
“We (no longer) talk about ‘days’ of jail time when we’re talking about domestic violence,” Ernstberger said. “When I’m giving offers for a domestic violence charge, it comes in months, not days.”
Ernstberger explained why he felt that was an important change, saying, “A lot of times it’s the same perpetrator/abuser and the same victim. In my thinking, if the perpetrator is going to jail for a long weekend, that doesn’t give the victim very long to rearrange their life. … (A punishment of) three or four days doesn’t let them break that cycle. If we can keep (the perpetrator) in jail for a month or two, then the victim has, I hope, a reasonable opportunity to get away from that person, to untangle their life from them.”
“We have a victim’s advocate now, and that’s helpful. (A few years ago) we got grant funding and we have had one on staff ever since to coordinate for the victims, to help them find resources and make sure that they have a voice in the proceedings, the negotiations and the overall process.”
Leach agreed that victims’ advocates are essential to the process.
“I’m also going to work with victims to empower themselves to get out of the situation,” she said. “I also believe strongly in victim’s advocates who will help victims take back their life so they are empowered to leave toxic environments.”
Leach said, in her approach to domestic violence, “each case would be handled on a case-by-case basis based on the facts.”
Attorneys are accustomed to not letting their opposition in the courtroom influence their professional relationships, and these candidates are committed to working with each other in the future regardless of the outcome of the race.
“I’m not going to get into mud-slinging,” Leach vowed. “I want to talk about the issues and I want to talk about them with him and the community. I don’t have problems personally with Bryan, we just have fundamental differences about what’s best for this community.”
“I hope the people decide that I’m fit to continue and if they don’t, then I’ll work with Madison in whatever capacity I need to,” Ernstberger said.
